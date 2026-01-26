https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/continuation-of-negotiations-in-abu-dhabi-scheduled-for-next-week---kremlin-1123527964.html
Continuation of Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Scheduled for Next Week - Kremlin
Continuation of Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Scheduled for Next Week - Kremlin
Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - While an atmosphere of friendliness is unlikely in negotiations over Ukraine, as long as talks are ongoing, there must be an effort to... 26.01.2026, Sputnik International
2026-01-26T08:00+0000
2026-01-26T08:00+0000
2026-01-26T08:00+0000
world
dmitry peskov
vladimir putin
russia
abu dhabi
kremlin
us
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115720303_0:0:2272:1279_1920x0_80_0_0_b1a53f30a89b77a4428fbffb33161e8c.jpg
Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260125/us-understandably-rushing-ukraine-settlement-talks---kremlin-1123525082.html
russia
abu dhabi
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/15/1115720303_167:0:2272:1579_1920x0_80_0_0_5340e7f0bdf5a21e99c8c6556d8b778d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, russia, abu dhabi, kremlin, us, ukraine
dmitry peskov, vladimir putin, russia, abu dhabi, kremlin, us, ukraine
Continuation of Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Scheduled for Next Week - Kremlin
Being updated
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - While an atmosphere of friendliness is unlikely in negotiations over Ukraine, as long as talks are ongoing, there must be an effort to achieve concrete results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:
A conversation with US president Trump is not yet on the agenda, though one could be coordinated swiftly if needed
The territorial aspects of the so-called "Anchorage formula" are a matter of principle and non-negotiable for Russia
Russia is in continuous dialogue with Venezuela through diplomatic channels, with Caracas prioritizing the development of relations with Russia
The Kremlin finds reports about a possible blockade of Cuba deeply concerning
Russia warns that any military strike against Iran could lead to severe regional destabilization and calls for restraint from all sides