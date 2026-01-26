International
Continuation of Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Scheduled for Next Week - Kremlin
Continuation of Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Scheduled for Next Week - Kremlin
26.01.2026
Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:
Continuation of Negotiations in Abu Dhabi Scheduled for Next Week - Kremlin

08:00 GMT 26.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - While an atmosphere of friendliness is unlikely in negotiations over Ukraine, as long as talks are ongoing, there must be an effort to achieve concrete results, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
Key statements by Dmitry Peskov:
A conversation with US president Trump is not yet on the agenda, though one could be coordinated swiftly if needed
The territorial aspects of the so-called "Anchorage formula" are a matter of principle and non-negotiable for Russia
Russia is in continuous dialogue with Venezuela through diplomatic channels, with Caracas prioritizing the development of relations with Russia
The Kremlin finds reports about a possible blockade of Cuba deeply concerning
Russia warns that any military strike against Iran could lead to severe regional destabilization and calls for restraint from all sides
