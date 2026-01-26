https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ukraine-will-not-be-in-eu-in-2027-its-accession-would-kill-bloc---german-politician-1123529936.html

Ukraine Won't Join EU in 2027, Would 'Kill' Bloc, German Politician Warns

Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union in 2027 because its accession would "kill" the EU, but some kind of interim status for the country cannot be ruled out, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told RIA Novosti.

"If Ukraine ever joins the EU, we will be doomed to bankruptcy and, perhaps, the dissolution of the EU within a few years. Ukraine's accession would be the end of the union," Niemeyer said, adding that EU membership for Ukraine is "unthinkable." However, Ukraine could be granted some kind of interim status, thus pushing it to continue the reforms required by the EU, the politician said, referring to the example of Switzerland and Norway, which have access to the EU market and the Schengen area without joining the union. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested that Ukraine's entry to the EU from early 2027 is part of a settlement plan in the current negotiations and that this point would not be supported by a number of European countries. Polish President Karol Nawrocki called Zelensky's desire to join the EU by 2027 "hard to achieve."

