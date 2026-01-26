https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ukraine-will-not-be-in-eu-in-2027-its-accession-would-kill-bloc---german-politician-1123529936.html
Ukraine Won't Join EU in 2027, Would 'Kill' Bloc, German Politician Warns
Ukraine Won't Join EU in 2027, Would 'Kill' Bloc, German Politician Warns
Sputnik International
Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union in 2027 because its accession would "kill" the EU, but some kind of interim status for the country cannot be ruled out, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told RIA Novosti.
2026-01-26T13:16+0000
2026-01-26T13:16+0000
2026-01-26T14:12+0000
world
europe
ukraine
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af34cb37eee627fda869bd66d824cee8.jpg
"If Ukraine ever joins the EU, we will be doomed to bankruptcy and, perhaps, the dissolution of the EU within a few years. Ukraine's accession would be the end of the union," Niemeyer said, adding that EU membership for Ukraine is "unthinkable." However, Ukraine could be granted some kind of interim status, thus pushing it to continue the reforms required by the EU, the politician said, referring to the example of Switzerland and Norway, which have access to the EU market and the Schengen area without joining the union. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested that Ukraine's entry to the EU from early 2027 is part of a settlement plan in the current negotiations and that this point would not be supported by a number of European countries. Polish President Karol Nawrocki called Zelensky's desire to join the EU by 2027 "hard to achieve."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-keeps-tiptoeing-between-us-russia-and-eu-to-prolong-political-survival-1123514679.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/13/1123139527_69:0:2800:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_234865d55e80684e0ac84f49dae551b8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, eu, bloc, germany, europe, 2027, union
ukraine, eu, bloc, germany, europe, 2027, union
Ukraine Won't Join EU in 2027, Would 'Kill' Bloc, German Politician Warns
13:16 GMT 26.01.2026 (Updated: 14:12 GMT 26.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine will not become a member of the European Union in 2027 because its entry would "kill" the EU, yet some sort of interim status for the country cannot be ruled out, Ralf Niemeyer, head of the German Council for the Constitution and Sovereignty, told RIA Novosti.
"If Ukraine ever joins the EU, we will be doomed to bankruptcy and, perhaps, the dissolution of the EU within a few years. Ukraine's accession would be the end of the union," Niemeyer said, adding that EU membership for Ukraine is "unthinkable."
However, Ukraine could be granted some kind of interim status, thus pushing it to continue the reforms required by the EU, the politician said, referring to the example of Switzerland and Norway, which have access to the EU market and the Schengen area without joining the union.
"There are many options for what Ukraine's future might look like after the conflict. But, of course, we must wait until we know what is actually being discussed at the negotiations," Niemeyer added.
On Sunday, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine into its ranks in 2027. Zelensky said that Ukraine would be technically ready to join the bloc in the first half of 2026 regarding the opening of all clusters, and would be fully ready in 2027. He also said that he wants "a specific date in our peace treaty."
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic suggested that Ukraine's entry to the EU from early 2027 is part of a settlement plan in the current negotiations and that this point would not be supported by a number of European countries. Polish President Karol Nawrocki called Zelensky's desire to join the EU by 2027 "hard to achieve."