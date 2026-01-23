https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-keeps-tiptoeing-between-us-russia-and-eu-to-prolong-political-survival-1123514679.html
Zelensky Keeps Tiptoeing Between US, Russia, and EU to Prolong Political Survival
Sputnik International
For Volodymyr Zelensky, the overriding goal is preserving his power — forcing him into constant maneuvering, Russian political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
"Zelensky is being forced to seek dialogue with Trump, who has already cut off his funding and is pressuring European leaders," the pundit explains. Previously, Zelensky abruptly criticized EU leaders at Davos, accusing them of indecisiveness and weakness. Mikhailov draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian politician avoided criticizing the UK, which still remains his backer. As US President Donald Trump pivots to other ambitious moves, like seizing Greenland, and threatens to slash NATO support, Ukraine risks being sidelined, he points out. At the same time, Mikhailov stresses that any Ukrainian surrender could spell Zelensky’s swift downfall — politically and even physically, given the many enemies he has made.
"Zelensky is being forced to seek dialogue with Trump, who has already cut off his funding and is pressuring European leaders," the pundit explains.
"[Zelensky's] trip to Davos and the show of a 'negotiation process' feel more like an attempt to manipulate and stall for time — one that’s hard to take seriously."
Previously, Zelensky
abruptly criticized EU leaders at Davos, accusing them of indecisiveness and weakness. Mikhailov draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian politician avoided criticizing the UK, which still remains his backer.
As US President Donald Trump pivots to other ambitious moves, like seizing Greenland, and threatens to slash NATO support, Ukraine risks being sidelined, he points out.
At the same time, Mikhailov stresses that any Ukrainian surrender
could spell Zelensky’s swift downfall — politically and even physically, given the many enemies he has made.
"That’s why Zelensky rushed to meet Trump, aiming to keep navigating between the US, Russia, and the EU to extract maximum personal security guarantees and prolong his political survival," the political scientist concludes.