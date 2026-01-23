https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/zelensky-keeps-tiptoeing-between-us-russia-and-eu-to-prolong-political-survival-1123514679.html

Zelensky Keeps Tiptoeing Between US, Russia, and EU to Prolong Political Survival

For Volodymyr Zelensky, the overriding goal is preserving his power — forcing him into constant maneuvering, Russian political scientist Evgeny Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

"Zelensky is being forced to seek dialogue with Trump, who has already cut off his funding and is pressuring European leaders," the pundit explains. Previously, Zelensky abruptly criticized EU leaders at Davos, accusing them of indecisiveness and weakness. Mikhailov draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian politician avoided criticizing the UK, which still remains his backer. As US President Donald Trump pivots to other ambitious moves, like seizing Greenland, and threatens to slash NATO support, Ukraine risks being sidelined, he points out. At the same time, Mikhailov stresses that any Ukrainian surrender could spell Zelensky’s swift downfall — politically and even physically, given the many enemies he has made.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

