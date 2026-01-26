https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/western-experts-admit-impossibility-to-block-oreshnik-missile-system---svr-chief-1123528586.html

Western Experts Admit Impossibility to Block Oreshnik Missile System - SVR Chief

Western Experts Admit Impossibility to Block Oreshnik Missile System - SVR Chief

Sputnik International

Western experts have acknowledged that they lack the military-technical means to block the Russian ballistic missile system Oreshnik, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.

2026-01-26T09:23+0000

2026-01-26T09:23+0000

2026-01-26T09:23+0000

world

ukraine

russia

sergei naryshkin

russian foreign intelligence service

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6713d049fe94ddf2a0b83d9437978402.jpg

Earlier, Naryshkin told the agency that the reaction in Western military and political circles to the use of the Oreshnik missile system against a military facility in the Lviv region was overwhelming. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of January 9, the Russian Armed Forces disabled the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant with a strike of an Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system. The ministry noted that this plant had serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets donated to Ukraine by the West, and also manufactured attack drones used in strikes against Russian civilian targets.Western military and political circles were stunned by the strike of Russian missile system Oreshnik on a military facility in western Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.The West has interpreted Russia's deployment of Oreshnik as a warning against stationing NATO military units in Ukraine after the conflict ends, Naryshkin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russia-struck-ukrainian-facilities-with-oreshnik-to-retaliate-for-attack-on-putins-residence-1123442368.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian foreign intelligence service, naryshkin, oreshnik, oreshnik missile system, west, experts, military, strike, ukraine, russia