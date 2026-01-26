https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/western-experts-admit-impossibility-to-block-oreshnik-missile-system---svr-chief-1123528586.html
Western Experts Admit Impossibility to Block Oreshnik Missile System - SVR Chief
Western Experts Admit Impossibility to Block Oreshnik Missile System - SVR Chief
Sputnik International
Western experts have acknowledged that they lack the military-technical means to block the Russian ballistic missile system Oreshnik, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.
2026-01-26T09:23+0000
2026-01-26T09:23+0000
2026-01-26T09:23+0000
world
ukraine
russia
sergei naryshkin
russian foreign intelligence service
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6713d049fe94ddf2a0b83d9437978402.jpg
Earlier, Naryshkin told the agency that the reaction in Western military and political circles to the use of the Oreshnik missile system against a military facility in the Lviv region was overwhelming. Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of January 9, the Russian Armed Forces disabled the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant with a strike of an Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system. The ministry noted that this plant had serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets donated to Ukraine by the West, and also manufactured attack drones used in strikes against Russian civilian targets.Western military and political circles were stunned by the strike of Russian missile system Oreshnik on a military facility in western Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.The West has interpreted Russia's deployment of Oreshnik as a warning against stationing NATO military units in Ukraine after the conflict ends, Naryshkin added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/russia-struck-ukrainian-facilities-with-oreshnik-to-retaliate-for-attack-on-putins-residence-1123442368.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1a/1123365877_187:0:1627:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_475187d395e785e2b2ef6a0f8b76e891.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian foreign intelligence service, naryshkin, oreshnik, oreshnik missile system, west, experts, military, strike, ukraine, russia
russian foreign intelligence service, naryshkin, oreshnik, oreshnik missile system, west, experts, military, strike, ukraine, russia
Western Experts Admit Impossibility to Block Oreshnik Missile System - SVR Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western experts have acknowledged that they lack the military-technical means to block the Russian ballistic missile system Oreshnik, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.
Earlier, Naryshkin told the agency that the reaction in Western military and political circles to the use of the Oreshnik missile system against a military facility in the Lviv region was overwhelming.
"Both experts and military specialists admitted that they lack the technical, military-technical means to block these systems," Naryshkin said.
Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that on the night of January 9, the Russian Armed Forces disabled the Lvov State Aircraft Repair Plant with a strike of an Oreshnik mobile ground-based missile system. The ministry noted that this plant had serviced F-16 and MiG-29 fighter jets donated to Ukraine by the West, and also manufactured attack drones used in strikes against Russian civilian targets.
Western military and political circles were stunned by the strike of Russian missile system Oreshnik on a military facility in western Ukraine, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Naryshkin told Sputnik.
"Regarding the combat use of the Oreshnik system, which struck a military facility in western Ukraine several days ago, the reaction in both military and political circles in the West was stunning," Naryshkin said.
The West has interpreted Russia's deployment of Oreshnik as a warning against stationing NATO military units in Ukraine after the conflict ends, Naryshkin added.
On November 21, 2024, the Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile, equipped with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead, was successfully tested in combat for the first time. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Oreshnik tests had been conducted in response to aggressive actions by NATO countries against Russia, specifically the use of American and British long-range weapons by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.