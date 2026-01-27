International
Greenland's Independence Currently Unrealistic - Greenlandic Parliament's Deputy Speaker
Greenland's independence remains unrealistic in the foreseeable future due to economic and demographic factors, as well as its close ties to Denmark, the Greenlandic parliament's deputy speaker Bentiaraq Ottosen told RIA Novosti.
2026-01-27T09:52+0000
"Greenland's independence is not a reality, maybe in five or ten years," he said. Ottosen added that Greenland needed to remain within Denmark's borders, as the two sides were almost united, while the island's population is approximately 56,000 compared to Denmark's 5 million, making Greenland "too small in a large country." The deputy speaker noted that the issue of independence remained complex and required consideration of the future of the Greenlanders themselves, not of external interests.
Greenland's Independence Currently Unrealistic - Greenlandic Parliament's Deputy Speaker

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Greenland's independence remains unrealistic in the foreseeable future due to economic and demographic factors, as well as its close ties to Denmark, the Greenlandic parliament's deputy speaker Bentiaraq Ottosen told RIA Novosti.
"Greenland's independence is not a reality, maybe in five or ten years," he said.
Ottosen added that Greenland needed to remain within Denmark's borders, as the two sides were almost united, while the island's population is approximately 56,000 compared to Denmark's 5 million, making Greenland "too small in a large country."
The deputy speaker noted that the issue of independence remained complex and required consideration of the future of the Greenlanders themselves, not of external interests.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their territorial integrity.

