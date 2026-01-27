https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/nato-article-5-may-be-invoked-if-greenland-faces-us-threat---lawmaker-1123532741.html

NATO's Article 5 May Be Invoked if Greenland Faces US Threat - Lawmaker

Sputnik International

The issue of invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty may arise in the event of a direct threat to Greenland, but it is Denmark that will have to formally initiate it, Deputy Speaker of Greenland's parliament Bentiaraq Ottosen told RIA Novosti.

"We have membership with the NATO but NATO is the US... We must see about article 5... They [the US are] threatening about our integrity and territory... Denmark has to do but we think about that the situation must be on the ground. Yeah, because the situation is very difficult," Ottosen said. Under such circumstances, it is hard to imagine a scenario where European armies would be able to challenge the US army if it tried to take control of the island, the lawmaker said. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty establishes that an armed attack against one ally shall be considered an attack against all members. This collective defense principle enables the alliance to provide appropriate assistance to any member when attacked.

