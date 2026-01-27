International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/nato-article-5-may-be-invoked-if-greenland-faces-us-threat---lawmaker-1123532741.html
NATO's Article 5 May Be Invoked if Greenland Faces US Threat - Lawmaker
NATO's Article 5 May Be Invoked if Greenland Faces US Threat - Lawmaker
Sputnik International
The issue of invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty may arise in the event of a direct threat to Greenland, but it is Denmark that will have to formally initiate it, Deputy Speaker of Greenland's parliament Bentiaraq Ottosen told RIA Novosti.
2026-01-27T09:30+0000
2026-01-27T11:56+0000
world
greenland
nato
denmark
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123466168_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_dbd49383f4da0484871bc01853d10a19.jpg
"We have membership with the NATO but NATO is the US... We must see about article 5... They [the US are] threatening about our integrity and territory... Denmark has to do but we think about that the situation must be on the ground. Yeah, because the situation is very difficult," Ottosen said. Under such circumstances, it is hard to imagine a scenario where European armies would be able to challenge the US army if it tried to take control of the island, the lawmaker said. Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty establishes that an armed attack against one ally shall be considered an attack against all members. This collective defense principle enables the alliance to provide appropriate assistance to any member when attacked.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-to-have-full-military-access-to-greenland---trump-1123509235.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/0f/1123466168_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a49b5e700f119ebb2cd7ea1ed0664847.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, denmark, greenland, threat, nato, article, parliament, initiation, treaty, threat
us, denmark, greenland, threat, nato, article, parliament, initiation, treaty, threat

NATO's Article 5 May Be Invoked if Greenland Faces US Threat - Lawmaker

09:30 GMT 27.01.2026 (Updated: 11:56 GMT 27.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Evgeniy MaloletkaA man rides by on a quad bike past a row of Greenlandic national flags in Nuuk, Greenland, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026.
A man rides by on a quad bike past a row of Greenlandic national flags in Nuuk, Greenland, Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Evgeniy Maloletka
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of invoking Article 5 of the NATO treaty may arise in the event of a direct threat to Greenland, but it is Denmark that will have to formally initiate it, Deputy Speaker of Greenland's parliament Bentiaraq Ottosen told RIA Novosti.
"We have membership with the NATO but NATO is the US... We must see about article 5... They [the US are] threatening about our integrity and territory... Denmark has to do but we think about that the situation must be on the ground. Yeah, because the situation is very difficult," Ottosen said.
Under such circumstances, it is hard to imagine a scenario where European armies would be able to challenge the US army if it tried to take control of the island, the lawmaker said.
Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty establishes that an armed attack against one ally shall be considered an attack against all members. This collective defense principle enables the alliance to provide appropriate assistance to any member when attacked.

Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the US, contending that the region is strategically important for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

US President Donald Trump leaves after a signing ceremony of his Board of Peace initiative at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.01.2026
World
US to Have Full Military Access to Greenland - Trump
22 January, 13:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала