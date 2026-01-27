https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/holocaust-remembrance-day-reminds-of-consequences-of-hatred--us-veteran-1123533045.html
Holocaust Remembrance Day Reminds of Consequences of Hatred – US Veteran
The International Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds all people about the price of hatred and what it can lead to, US World War II veteran and Holocaust victim, Retired Army Colonel Frank Cohn, told Sputnik.
On January 27, the world commemorates the International Holocaust Memorial Day. Designated by the United Nations, this day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945 by the Red Army. Cohn warned that the world may face a new Holocaust now. He pointed out that haters will never change their minds, but those listening to them need to get accurate information to separate the truth from lies. Cohn was among the American soldiers who met their Soviet allies at the Elbe River in Germany in April 1945. That meeting became one of the major events at the end of World War II that marked Nazi Germany's surrender.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik)—International Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds all people about the price of hatred and what it can lead to, US World War II veteran and Holocaust victim, Retired Army Colonel Frank Cohn, told Sputnik.
On January 27, the world commemorates the International Holocaust Memorial Day. Designated by the United Nations, this day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945 by the Red Army.
“This day should be a reminder of what hate can accomplish, not only were 6 million Jews murdered, but millions of others were murdered, too,” Cohn said.
Cohn warned that the world may face a new Holocaust now.
“There exists a very disturbing similarity with the situation in Germany in the late 1920's and early 1940s,” the veteran said.
He pointed out that haters will never change their minds, but those listening to them need to get accurate information to separate the truth from lies.
Cohn, 100, was born in 1925 to a Jewish family in the then-German city of Breslau (now Wroclaw, Poland). In 1938, he escaped the Nazi regime and emigrated to the US with his parents, and returned to Germany as a US soldier in early 1945. Many of his relatives were murdered by the Nazis.
Cohn was among the American soldiers who met their Soviet allies at the Elbe River in Germany in April 1945. That meeting became one of the major events at the end of World War II that marked Nazi Germany's surrender.