https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/holocaust-remembrance-day-reminds-of-consequences-of-hatred--us-veteran-1123533045.html

Holocaust Remembrance Day Reminds of Consequences of Hatred – US Veteran

Holocaust Remembrance Day Reminds of Consequences of Hatred – US Veteran

Sputnik International

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day reminds all people about the price of hatred and what it can lead to, US World War II veteran and Holocaust victim, Retired Army Colonel Frank Cohn, told Sputnik.

2026-01-27T09:49+0000

2026-01-27T09:49+0000

2026-01-27T12:03+0000

world

germany

poland

auschwitz

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123532887_0:359:3002:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d3e0421a5367a4cee5f7780bbdfb28ff.jpg

On January 27, the world commemorates the International Holocaust Memorial Day. Designated by the United Nations, this day marks the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945 by the Red Army. Cohn warned that the world may face a new Holocaust now. He pointed out that haters will never change their minds, but those listening to them need to get accurate information to separate the truth from lies. Cohn was among the American soldiers who met their Soviet allies at the Elbe River in Germany in April 1945. That meeting became one of the major events at the end of World War II that marked Nazi Germany's surrender.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/historical-revisionism-erasing-russias-lead-role-in-wwii-akin-to-holocaust-denial-1118391627.html

germany

poland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

holocaust remembrance day, world war ii, veteran, victins, un, jews, red army, us, germany