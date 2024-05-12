https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/historical-revisionism-erasing-russias-lead-role-in-wwii-akin-to-holocaust-denial-1118391627.html

Historical Revisionism Erasing Russia’s Lead Role in WWII Akin to Holocaust Denial

Historical Revisionism Erasing Russia’s Lead Role in WWII Akin to Holocaust Denial

Sputnik International

Western leaders have been trying for decades to minimize or erase the contributions of the Soviet Army in World War II

2024-05-12T03:26+0000

2024-05-12T03:26+0000

2024-05-12T03:26+0000

analysis

caleb maupin

donald trump

adolf hitler

ussr

world

russia

nazis

european parliament

nazism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/02/1110031877_0:208:2901:1840_1920x0_80_0_0_5285ab60c8af7b93071c7e6f4b1a909f.jpg

In recent years, there has been an attempt to minimize Russia’s contributions to the war effort against the Nazis, despite the long historical consensus that they did more to defeat the German army than any other country and sacrificed more to accomplish that, some 25 to 27 million Russians, than any other country.Worse yet, some have even gone as far as to equate the Soviets with the Nazis or even paint Nazism as an unfortunate response to the true danger: communism.“There has also been a decades-long push to equate communism in the USSR with Nazism in Germany,” writes Conor Gallagher in Naked Capitalism. “While originally more of a fringe view, it started to go mainstream back in 2008 when the European Parliament adopted a resolution establishing August 23 as the ‘European Day of Remembrance for the victims of Stalinism and Nazism.’ Also called Black Ribbon Day, the US in 2019 also adopted a resolution to observe the date.”Also in 2019, Gallagher points out, the European Parliament adopted a resolution blaming the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact for the Second World War, implying that the Soviets were as responsible as the Nazis for the war.“What the Soviet Union did was astronomical, and they paid a very tremendous cost. 27 million lives lost. And, the fact that there is an attempt to tamper with that narrative by Western leaders is really outrageous,” analyst and journalist Caleb Maupin told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour.“In February, former US President Donald Trump reminded Americans that it was the Russians who were primarily responsible for Adolf Hitler’s defeat.“You’re really up against a war machine in Russia. Russia, what [did] they do? They defeated Hitler, they defeated Napoleon. They are a war machine,” Trump said, leading CNN commentator Jim Sciutto to call those historically factual remarks “a favorite Putin talking point.”Considering that Russian President Vladimir Putin is famously known for his ability to quickly recall historical facts, Sciutto might be right, but not in the way he is portraying. Those with the truth on their side often use historical facts as talking points.“World War II was one of the most devastating wars in history, and the fact that America stood with Britain and France and the Soviet people and the Chinese people to defeat the menace of fascism, that is a very, very important moment in world history, and, seeing that narrative denigrated is outrageous,” Maupin argued.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/russian-victory-day-fused-celebration-of-nazis-defeat-with-call-for-new-multipolar-world-order-1118362027.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240210/tucker-putin-history-lesson-was-necessary-to-show-americans-russian-us-friendship-was-possible-1116705398.html

ussr

world

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

historical revisionism in world war ii, who defeated the nazis, did russia defeat the nazis