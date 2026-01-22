https://sputnikglobe.com/20260122/us-to-have-full-military-access-to-greenland---trump-1123509235.html

US to Have Full Military Access to Greenland - Trump

Sputnik International

The United States will have unimpeded access to Greenland as part of the deal being negotiated, President Donald Trump said on Thursday, adding that Washington will be able to deploy all the required equipment to the island.

"We're going to have total access to Greenland. We're going to have all military access ... We're going to be able to put what we need on Greenland because we want it. We're talking about national security and international security," Trump told Fox Business. The US and Europe continue to have good relations despite current disagreements, Trump added.Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.

