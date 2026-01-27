https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/russia-continues-to-advance-in-all-directions-of-military-operation---general-staff-chief-1123532531.html
Russia Continues to Advance in All Directions of Military Operation - General Staff Chief
Russia Continues to Advance in All Directions of Military Operation - General Staff Chief
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces continue to advance in all directions in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.
2026-01-27T09:22+0000
2026-01-27T09:22+0000
2026-01-27T09:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
valery gerasimov
russia
general staff
russian defense ministry
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_0:0:2966:1668_1920x0_80_0_0_4f2437a76abceceebdc87e691db24ca2.jpg
Gerasimov inspected the Zapad battlegroup in the special operation zone, was briefed on the situation, noted the successes and gave instructions, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Russia's Yug battlegroup is actively moving westward in the direction of Slovyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as part of the special military operation, as well as is conducting operations to destroy enemy formations in Konstantinovka in the DPR, the general staff head said. Fighting continues in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr battlegroup, which is developing an offensive in the Dobropolye direction, the general staff head said. Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated four settlements in Dnepropetrovsk and eastern Zaporozhye regions in January, while the Zapad battlegroup liberated the Kupyansk-Uzlovaya settlement and continues active offensive operations on a wide front in its area of responsibility, Gerasimov said.Since the beginning of January 2026, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 17 settlements and taken control of over 500 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ukraine-could-lose-donbass-as-zelensky-faces-defeat-sputnik-experts-dissect-abu-dhabi-talks-1123530847.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/08/1122923914_134:0:2865:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4bdbd0ab80b5e88d11ccadd34fe08c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup, general staff chief, gerasimov
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup, general staff chief, gerasimov
Russia Continues to Advance in All Directions of Military Operation - General Staff Chief
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces continue to advance in all directions in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.
Gerasimov inspected the Zapad battlegroup in the special operation zone, was briefed on the situation, noted the successes and gave instructions, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"The troops of the battlegroup continue to advance in all directions," Gerasimov said.
Russia's Yug battlegroup is actively moving westward in the direction of Slovyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as part of the special military operation, as well as is conducting operations to destroy enemy formations in Konstantinovka in the DPR, the general staff head said.
"The Sever battlegroup is fighting to expand the security zone in the border areas of Sumy and Kharkov regions. Over the month, four settlements were liberated, including Siminovka and Staritsa over the last week," Gerasimov said.
Fighting continues in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr battlegroup, which is developing an offensive in the Dobropolye direction, the general staff head said.
"In total, the Dnepr battlegroup liberated four settlements in January," Gerasimov said.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated four settlements in Dnepropetrovsk and eastern Zaporozhye regions in January, while the Zapad battlegroup liberated the Kupyansk-Uzlovaya settlement and continues active offensive operations on a wide front in its area of responsibility, Gerasimov said.
Since the beginning of January 2026, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 17 settlements and taken control of over 500 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov said.
"Since the beginning of January, 17 settlements have been liberated, and over 500 square kilometers of territory have come under our control," Gerasimov said.