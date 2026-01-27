https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/russia-continues-to-advance-in-all-directions-of-military-operation---general-staff-chief-1123532531.html

Russia Continues to Advance in All Directions of Military Operation - General Staff Chief

Russian armed forces continue to advance in all directions in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces Valery Gerasimov said on Tuesday.

Gerasimov inspected the Zapad battlegroup in the special operation zone, was briefed on the situation, noted the successes and gave instructions, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. Russia's Yug battlegroup is actively moving westward in the direction of Slovyansk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) as part of the special military operation, as well as is conducting operations to destroy enemy formations in Konstantinovka in the DPR, the general staff head said. Fighting continues in the area of responsibility of the Tsentr battlegroup, which is developing an offensive in the Dobropolye direction, the general staff head said. Russia's Vostok battlegroup liberated four settlements in Dnepropetrovsk and eastern Zaporozhye regions in January, while the Zapad battlegroup liberated the Kupyansk-Uzlovaya settlement and continues active offensive operations on a wide front in its area of responsibility, Gerasimov said.Since the beginning of January 2026, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated 17 settlements and taken control of over 500 square kilometers of territory in the special military operation zone, Chief of the General Staff and First Deputy Defense Minister Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov said.

