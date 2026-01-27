International
Russia Plans to Launch Luna-30 Station With 2 Lunar Rovers in 2036 - Company
Russia plans to launch Luna-30 station with two lunar rovers in 2036, head of the Lavochkin Research and Production Association Vasily Marfin said on Tuesday.
Marfin showed a presentation at the plenary session of the Academic Readings on Cosmonautics according to which the launch of the Luna-30 station is planned for 2036. Two medium-sized lunar rovers will be placed on it. The flight of the Luna-26 orbiter is planned in 2028, two Luna-27 for landing at the South and North Poles in 2029 and 2030, and the orbiting Luna-29 in 2032. The Luna-28 soil delivery mission is scheduled for 2034. Three stations for the creation of a nuclear power plant on the Moon will be launched in 2033-2035, Marfin explained.
russia, luna-30, station, lunar rover, lavochkin research and production association, lauch, plans
12:32 GMT 27.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia plans to launch Luna-30 station with two lunar rovers in 2036, head of the Lavochkin Research and Production Association Vasily Marfin said on Tuesday.
Marfin showed a presentation at the plenary session of the Academic Readings on Cosmonautics according to which the launch of the Luna-30 station is planned for 2036. Two medium-sized lunar rovers will be placed on it. The flight of the Luna-26 orbiter is planned in 2028, two Luna-27 for landing at the South and North Poles in 2029 and 2030, and the orbiting Luna-29 in 2032.
The Luna-28 soil delivery mission is scheduled for 2034.
Three stations for the creation of a nuclear power plant on the Moon will be launched in 2033-2035, Marfin explained.
