Russia Plans to Launch Luna-30 Station With 2 Lunar Rovers in 2036 - Company

Russia plans to launch Luna-30 station with two lunar rovers in 2036, head of the Lavochkin Research and Production Association Vasily Marfin said on Tuesday.

Marfin showed a presentation at the plenary session of the Academic Readings on Cosmonautics according to which the launch of the Luna-30 station is planned for 2036. Two medium-sized lunar rovers will be placed on it. The flight of the Luna-26 orbiter is planned in 2028, two Luna-27 for landing at the South and North Poles in 2029 and 2030, and the orbiting Luna-29 in 2032. The Luna-28 soil delivery mission is scheduled for 2034. Three stations for the creation of a nuclear power plant on the Moon will be launched in 2033-2035, Marfin explained.

