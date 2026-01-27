https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/russia-ready-to-strengthen-practical-cooperation-with-chinese-military---defense-minister-1123533991.html

Russia Ready to Strengthen Practical Cooperation With Chinese Military - Defense Minister

Russia is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with the Chinese military, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks via videoconference. Moscow is ready to take strategic cooperation between the parties to an even higher level, Belousov added.The comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China is steadily developing, and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces is organized at a high level, Belousov said.The examples of Venezuela and Iran require the Russian and Chinese defense ministries to constantly analyze the security situation and take appropriate actions, the minister added.The Chinese counterpart, in turn, said that mutual contacts are very important in a changing world situation.China is ready to jointly enhance with Russia its capabilities to counter various risks and challenges, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said on Tuesday.

