International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/russia-ready-to-strengthen-practical-cooperation-with-chinese-military---defense-minister-1123533991.html
Russia Ready to Strengthen Practical Cooperation With Chinese Military - Defense Minister
Russia Ready to Strengthen Practical Cooperation With Chinese Military - Defense Minister
Sputnik International
Russia is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with the Chinese military, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
2026-01-27T12:28+0000
2026-01-27T12:28+0000
world
china
russia
andrei belousov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118515832_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_64c6f0e48592679251d02075fffb62b9.jpg
Earlier in the day, Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks via videoconference. Moscow is ready to take strategic cooperation between the parties to an even higher level, Belousov added.The comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China is steadily developing, and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces is organized at a high level, Belousov said.The examples of Venezuela and Iran require the Russian and Chinese defense ministries to constantly analyze the security situation and take appropriate actions, the minister added.The Chinese counterpart, in turn, said that mutual contacts are very important in a changing world situation.China is ready to jointly enhance with Russia its capabilities to counter various risks and challenges, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said on Tuesday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260123/russia-china-jointly-oppose-wests-efforts-to-militarize-asia-pacific---foreign-ministry-1123514536.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/12/1118515832_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_747283a601a0ba00c4f7cb50122226fa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, china, military, cooperation, belousov, defense misiter, strategy
russia, china, military, cooperation, belousov, defense misiter, strategy

Russia Ready to Strengthen Practical Cooperation With Chinese Military - Defense Minister

12:28 GMT 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Heng SinithВоенные китайской армии на построении на военных учениях Китая и Камбоджи
Военные китайской армии на построении на военных учениях Китая и Камбоджи - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.01.2026
© AP Photo / Heng Sinith
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with the Chinese military, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks via videoconference.
"Russia is ready, together with China, to strengthen strategic consultations between the armed forces of the two countries, to deepen practical cooperation in such areas as joint actions and personnel training," Belousov said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
Moscow is ready to take strategic cooperation between the parties to an even higher level, Belousov added.
The comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China is steadily developing, and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces is organized at a high level, Belousov said.
"Cooperation between the Russian armed forces and the People's Liberation Army of China is organized at a high level in the fields of defense and security," Belousov said.
The examples of Venezuela and Iran require the Russian and Chinese defense ministries to constantly analyze the security situation and take appropriate actions, the minister added.
The Chinese counterpart, in turn, said that mutual contacts are very important in a changing world situation.
China is ready to jointly enhance with Russia its capabilities to counter various risks and challenges, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said on Tuesday.
"[Beijing is also ready to work with Moscow to] improve exchange mechanisms, jointly enhance the ability to withstand various risks and challenges, and jointly bring positive energy to global security and stability," the minister said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
Russian and Chinese national flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.01.2026
World
Russia, China Jointly Oppose West's Efforts to Militarize Asia-Pacific - Foreign Ministry
23 January, 13:06 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала