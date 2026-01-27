https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/russia-ready-to-strengthen-practical-cooperation-with-chinese-military---defense-minister-1123533991.html
Russia Ready to Strengthen Practical Cooperation With Chinese Military - Defense Minister
Russia is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with the Chinese military, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia is ready to strengthen practical cooperation with the Chinese military, Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Belousov and Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun held talks via videoconference.
"Russia is ready, together with China, to strengthen strategic consultations between the armed forces of the two countries, to deepen practical cooperation in such areas as joint actions and personnel training," Belousov said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
Moscow is ready to take strategic cooperation between the parties to an even higher level, Belousov added.
The comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and China is steadily developing, and cooperation between the Russian and Chinese armed forces is organized at a high level, Belousov said.
"Cooperation between the Russian armed forces and the People's Liberation Army of China is organized at a high level in the fields of defense and security," Belousov said.
The examples of Venezuela and Iran require the Russian and Chinese defense ministries to constantly analyze the security situation and take appropriate actions, the minister added.
The Chinese counterpart, in turn, said that mutual contacts are very important in a changing world situation.
China is ready to jointly enhance with Russia its capabilities to counter various risks and challenges, Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun said on Tuesday.
"[Beijing is also ready to work with Moscow to] improve exchange mechanisms, jointly enhance the ability to withstand various risks and challenges, and jointly bring positive energy to global security and stability," the minister said, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.