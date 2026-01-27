https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/sputnik-holds-discussion-for-unesco-world-education-day-1123534496.html

A roundtable discussion organized by Sputnik news agency and radio broadcaster in a video bridge format connecting Moscow, Rome, Manama, Cairo and Jakarta was held at the International Multimedia Press Center of the Rossiya Segodnya media group.

The event titled “Education as the Foundation of Sustainable Development and International Cooperation” was dedicated to UNESCO World Education Day.Participants included Oleg Dmitriev, Professor at the Faculty of Creative Industries of the HSE Institute of Media and Adviser to the Rossiya Segodnya media group; Matteo Cristofaro, Vice President of the International Federation of Scholarly Associations of Management and Professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata; Prof. Mohanad Alfiras, President of Gulf University; Ahmed Mustafa, Director of the Asian Center for Research and Translation; and Dr. Choirul Anwar, Director for International Cooperation at Persada University.Prof. Mohanad Alfiras, President of Gulf University, stated that Bahrain is witnessing the intensive introduction of AI technologies in education, emphasizing that each such initiative must be carefully studied: “We bear a certain responsibility to the people of our countries when it comes to building capacity for introducing innovations into everyday life.”Matteo Cristofaro, Vice President of the International Federation of Scholarly Associations of Management and Professor at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, noted that around 60% of educational institutions worldwide have already integrated artificial intelligence tools into their educational processes: “Artificial intelligence helps generate answers in order to find the correct solution to a problem, but this requires giving AI the right prompts, which still demands training and expertise in a particular field.”Oleg Dmitriev, Professor at the Faculty of Creative Industries of the HSE Institute of Media and Adviser to the Rossiya Segodnya media group, remarked: “Great hopes are placed on artificial intelligence, but we should not forget that it is controlled by people.” Emphasizing the importance of the human factor in AI development, the expert pointed out that “without human oversight in the media sphere, artificial intelligence can cause more harm than good.”Ahmed Mustafa, Director of the Asian Center for Research and Translation, drew attention to the fact that UNESCO’s latest report for World Education Day particularly emphasized the importance of education in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and promoting international cooperation. He stressed the importance of working within the BRICS+ format, especially in education: “In the context of BRICS cooperation, we must ensure the development of sovereign capabilities for young people, while striving to achieve sustainable development goals, particularly in reducing youth unemployment.”Dr. Choirul Anwar, Director for International Cooperation at Persada University, emphasized that faculty members at modern higher education institutions must continuously update their knowledge in order to understand and respond to ongoing changes in education and knowledge systems.The International Day of Education was proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly in a resolution adopted on December 3, 2018, recognizing the crucial role of education in achieving peace and development.

