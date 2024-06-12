https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russian-practices-of-organizing-education-will-be-applied-abroad-1118910936.html

Russian Practices of Organizing Education Will Be Applied Abroad

Despite unrelenting Western sanctions, Russian education continues to develop and Russia is ready to share its experience with countries open to equal cooperation.

The request to hold the forum was proactively requested by foreign delegations interested in studying Russia's successful experience in building a sovereign model of education.This year the Forum covered a wide range of topics:Russian Minister of Education, Sergey Kravtsov, and his Djibouti counterpart, Mustafa Mohamed Mahamoud, signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of general, secondary vocational, as well as supplementary education on the fields of the Forum.Forum participants were also invited to join the “Russian Teacher Abroad” program, projects to build joint schools and prepare joint textbooks.As part of the exhibition part of the Forum, an interactive exposition “Russia to the World. The World to Russia", which tells about the contribution of Russian scientists to the world achievements, as well as an exhibition of key Russian projects in the field of education.The career guidance project “Ticket to the Future” and the school course “Russia - My Horizons”, open education centers, the federal children's camps Artek and Orlyonok, Prosveshchenie, and leading educational institutions of the country exhibited their stands with their achievements.

