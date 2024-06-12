https://sputnikglobe.com/20240612/russian-practices-of-organizing-education-will-be-applied-abroad-1118910936.html
Russian Practices of Organizing Education Will Be Applied Abroad
Despite unrelenting Western sanctions, Russian education continues to develop and Russia is ready to share its experience with countries open to equal cooperation.
The II International Forum “Shaping the Future” ended on Juny 11 in Kazan. The event, organized by the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan and the “My History” Humanities Support Foundation, attracted attention from the world community: over 150 delegates from more than 40 countries took part in it.
The request to hold the forum was proactively requested by foreign delegations interested in studying Russia's successful experience in building a sovereign model of education.
"Indeed, we need to share experience. I believe that education is an area where all countries should interact, become friends, and together make our world even better and safer. It is important that all countries hear each other. We are shaping the future of equal countries, equal opportunities for our children. And it depends on all of us what this future world will be like,” said Sergey Kravtsov, Russian Minister of Education.
This year the Forum covered a wide range of topics:
International cooperation and transfer
of experience
The participants discussed the development of preschool and secondary education
Projects in the field of work with children with special needs
The features of career guidance work with schoolchildren
The use of AI in education, international cooperation and other topics.
Russian Minister of Education, Sergey Kravtsov, and his Djibouti counterpart, Mustafa Mohamed Mahamoud, signed a memorandum of cooperation in the field of general, secondary vocational, as well as supplementary education on the fields of the Forum.
Forum participants were also invited to join the “Russian Teacher Abroad” program, projects to build joint schools and prepare joint textbooks.
As part of the exhibition part of the Forum, an interactive exposition “Russia to the World. The World to Russia", which tells about the contribution of Russian scientists to the world achievements, as well as an exhibition of key Russian projects in the field of education.
To date, more than 60 centers of open education in Russian and Russian language training are functioning in different countries of the world.
The career guidance project “Ticket to the Future” and the school course “Russia - My Horizons”, open education centers, the federal children's camps Artek and Orlyonok, Prosveshchenie, and leading educational institutions of the country exhibited their stands with their achievements.