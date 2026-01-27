https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/trump-believes-ukraine-conflict-resolution-coming-1123534885.html
Trump Believes Ukraine Conflict Resolution 'Coming'
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday reiterated his hope in ending the "ninth" conflict, allegedly referring to Ukraine.
"I ended up putting out eight wars, and we have a ninth one coming, I believe," Trump told the Sid & Friends radio show.The first meeting of a trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine working group on security issues was held in Abu Dhabi on Friday. Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov said the group included senior officials from the Russian Defense Ministry, led by Igor Kostyukov, chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate.The US was represented by US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum, Driscoll, and NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Alexus Grynkewich.It was erlier reported that the next round of negotiations on Ukraine could take place in Abu Dhabi in the coming week.
