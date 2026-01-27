Trump Says 'Very Good Things Happening' on Ukraine, Russia Talks

International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday estimated the progress made in the talks on Russia and Ukraine as very positive.
"We're looking at some very good things happening on Ukraine and Russia," Trump told reporters.The trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi. The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did warn, however, that one should not expect much from the first round of the Abu Dhabi talks, seeing how the parties involved have to work out some complex issues.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday estimated the progress made in the talks on Russia and Ukraine as very positive.
"We're looking at some very good things happening on Ukraine and Russia," Trump told reporters.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi. The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did warn, however, that one should not expect much from the first round of the Abu Dhabi talks, seeing how the parties involved have to work out some complex issues.
