https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/trump-says-very-good-things-happening-on-ukraine-russia-talks-1123538283.html
Trump Says 'Very Good Things Happening' on Ukraine, Russia Talks
Trump Says 'Very Good Things Happening' on Ukraine, Russia Talks
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday estimated the progress made in the talks on Russia and Ukraine as very positive.
2026-01-27T18:48+0000
2026-01-27T18:48+0000
2026-01-27T18:48+0000
world
russia
us
ukraine
abu dhabi
talks
negotiations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080325267_16:0:1266:703_1920x0_80_0_0_0c8d49a2abca0881bdf3d3ca997b9f2e.jpg
"We're looking at some very good things happening on Ukraine and Russia," Trump told reporters.The trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi. The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests.Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did warn, however, that one should not expect much from the first round of the Abu Dhabi talks, seeing how the parties involved have to work out some complex issues.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ukraine-could-lose-donbass-as-zelensky-faces-defeat-sputnik-experts-dissect-abu-dhabi-talks-1123530847.html
russia
ukraine
abu dhabi
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1f/1080325267_172:0:1109:703_1920x0_80_0_0_1293d12745327820b1b13e7f6d792e18.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia ukraine negotiations, abu dhabi talks
russia ukraine negotiations, abu dhabi talks
Trump Says 'Very Good Things Happening' on Ukraine, Russia Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump on Tuesday estimated the progress made in the talks on Russia and Ukraine as very positive.
"We're looking at some very good things happening on Ukraine and Russia," Trump told reporters.
The trilateral talks between Russia, the US and Ukraine were held in Abu Dhabi. The delegations met at Al Shati Palace, a residence where the UAE president frequently receives high-level foreign guests.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did warn, however, that one should not expect much from the first round of the Abu Dhabi talks, seeing how the parties involved have to work out some complex issues.