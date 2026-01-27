https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/us-air-force-to-launch-readiness-drills-in-centcom-area-of-responsibility--1123538115.html

US Air Force to Launch Readiness Drills in CENTCOM Area of Responsibility

US Air Force Central (AFCENT) said on Tuesday that Washington will be conducting extended readiness drills in CENTCOM's area of responsibility amid tensions around Iran.

On Monday, Fox News reported, citing a US official, that the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group had entered CENTCOM's area of responsibility in the Indian Ocean. The exercise will focus on rapid movement of personnel and aircraft; dispersed operations at contingency locations; logistics support with a minimal footprint; as well as integrated, multinational command and control over a large area. AFCENT teams will deploy to multiple contingency locations to practice setting up, launching and recovering procedures using small and efficient support packages. All activities will be conducted with host-nation approval and in close coordination with civil and military aviation authorities, the statement added. The exercises are intended to demonstrate a credible and combat-ready US presence aimed at deterring aggression, reducing the risk of miscalculation and reassuring regional partners, the agency said.

