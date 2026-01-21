https://sputnikglobe.com/20260121/france-requests-nato-forces-drills-in-greenland-ready-to-participate-in-them---reports-1123501396.html

France Pushes for NATO Drills in Greenland, Says Ready to Join - Reports

France Pushes for NATO Drills in Greenland, Says Ready to Join - Reports

France has requested the holding of NATO exercises in Greenland and is ready to participate in them, media reported on Wednesday, citing the office of the French president.

Last week, the Danish Defense Ministry said that it would strengthen its military presence in Greenland alongside NATO allies, ramping up exercises there. A group of 13 German servicepeople flew to Greenland to participate in a reconnaissance mission on the island. Several other European countries have also sent their military personnel to Greenland.

