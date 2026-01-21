France Pushes for NATO Drills in Greenland, Says Ready to Join - Reports

International
France has requested the holding of NATO exercises in Greenland and is ready to participate in them, media reported on Wednesday, citing the office of the French president.
Last week, the Danish Defense Ministry said that it would strengthen its military presence in Greenland alongside NATO allies, ramping up exercises there. A group of 13 German servicepeople flew to Greenland to participate in a reconnaissance mission on the island. Several other European countries have also sent their military personnel to Greenland.
08:27 GMT 21.01.2026 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 21.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France has called for NATO exercises to be held in Greenland and has expressed its readiness to join the drills, according to media reports Wednesday, citing the French president's office.
Last week, the Danish Defense Ministry said that it would strengthen its military presence in Greenland alongside NATO allies, ramping up exercises there.
A group of 13 German servicepeople flew to Greenland to participate in a reconnaissance mission on the island. Several other European countries have also sent their military personnel to Greenland.
Заголовок открываемого материала