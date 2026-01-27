https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/washington-prolongs-snow-emergency-until-wednesday-morning---mayor-1123531621.html

Washington Prolongs Snow Emergency Until Wednesday Morning - Mayor

Washington Prolongs Snow Emergency Until Wednesday Morning - Mayor

Washington, D.C., has extended the snowstorm-related emergency until the morning of Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

"NEW: The Snow Emergency is extended in DC through Wednesday at 9:30AM [14:30 GMT]," Bowser wrote on X. On late Monday, media reported about 26 fatalities caused by the snowstorm in the United States. The heavy weather conditions also resulted in the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights and left more than 800,000 households without power.

