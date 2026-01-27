https://sputnikglobe.com/20260127/washington-prolongs-snow-emergency-until-wednesday-morning---mayor-1123531621.html
Washington Prolongs Snow Emergency Until Wednesday Morning - Mayor
Washington Prolongs Snow Emergency Until Wednesday Morning - Mayor
Sputnik International
Washington, D.C., has extended the snowstorm-related emergency until the morning of Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.
2026-01-27T04:50+0000
2026-01-27T04:50+0000
2026-01-27T05:21+0000
americas
us
muriel bowser
washington
snow
snowstorm
winter
weather conditions
extreme weather conditions
bad weather
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123532276_0:44:3072:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_6ea4128d8fd63d859d30b0176e004c7c.jpg
"NEW: The Snow Emergency is extended in DC through Wednesday at 9:30AM [14:30 GMT]," Bowser wrote on X. On late Monday, media reported about 26 fatalities caused by the snowstorm in the United States. The heavy weather conditions also resulted in the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights and left more than 800,000 households without power.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/winter-storm-leaves-over-1-million-without-power-across-us--reports-1123527001.html
americas
washington
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1b/1123532276_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2a679cc37add5759b6a02c0e231415e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
weather conditions, winter apocalypse, snowpocalypse, snowmageddon, winter weather alert, snowstorm, panic, snowy weather, panicing americans, no power, emergency, snow storm
weather conditions, winter apocalypse, snowpocalypse, snowmageddon, winter weather alert, snowstorm, panic, snowy weather, panicing americans, no power, emergency, snow storm
Washington Prolongs Snow Emergency Until Wednesday Morning - Mayor
04:50 GMT 27.01.2026 (Updated: 05:21 GMT 27.01.2026)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington, D.C., has extended the snowstorm-related emergency until the morning of Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser said.
"NEW: The Snow Emergency is extended in DC through Wednesday at 9:30AM [14:30 GMT]," Bowser wrote on X.
On late Monday, media reported about 26 fatalities caused by the snowstorm in the United States. The heavy weather conditions also resulted in the cancellation of more than 5,000 flights and left more than 800,000 households without power.