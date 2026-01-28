https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/death-toll-from-snowstorm-in-us-rises-to-51---reports-1123539763.html

Death Toll From Snowstorm in US Rises to 51 - Reports

The death toll from the snowstorm that continues to wreak havoc on the United States has risen to at least 51, the NBC broadcaster reported.

The Associated Press previously reported that 42 people died due to bad weather in the US. Millions of residents from the Great Lakes to the Gulf Coast were warned of extremely low temperatures, while communities in the eastern third of the US recovered from a powerful winter storm that killed at least 51 people, the report said on Tuesday. The Poweroutage website shows that the number of homes in the US without electricity due to the snowstorm currently stands at around 400,000, most of which are located in the south. According to ABC, the snowstorm raging across the US has affected over 200 million people. Moreover, thousands of flights have been canceled across the country and icy conditions on US roads have led to an increase in accidents, the report said.

