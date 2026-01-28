https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/serbia-expects-long-term-gas-deal-with-russia---vulin-1123540545.html
Serbia Expects Long-Term Gas Deal With Russia - Vulin
Serbia is counting on concluding a long-term agreement with Russia on gas supplies, former Serbian Prime Minister and the head of the supervisory board of Srbijagas, Aleksandar Vulin, told Sputnik.
"I expect that we will come to an agreement, will reach a deal. By deal, I mean a long-term contract for a couple of years," Vulin explained. He emphasized that the agreement must take into account the interests of both sides. Earlier this month, Vulin told Sputnik that a new round of gas supply negotiations between Serbia and Russia was expected to take place in the second half of February, At the end of December 2025, Dusan Bajatovic, the CEO of the Serbian state-owned company Srbijagas, announced that Serbia would receive 10 million cubic meters of gas per day under a new agreement with Russia's Gazprom until March 31, 2026, which, together with supplies from Azerbaijan and Hungary, would fully meet its needs.
"I am confident that we will conclude a deal, and it will be signed before the expiration date of the [current] agreement," Vulin said.
