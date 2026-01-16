https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/without-russian-gas-hungary-would-have-problems-this-winter---orban-1123472054.html
Without Russian Gas, Hungary Would Have Problems This Winter - Orban
Without gas from Russia, Hungary would have problems this winter, but supplies are constant and there are enough reserves, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
Without Russian Gas, Hungary Would Have Problems This Winter - Orban
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Without gas from Russia, Hungary would have problems this winter, but supplies are constant and there are enough reserves, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.
"We started the winter with more than 40% of our annual consumption. So we still have a lot of supplies. In fact, we do not even need to use a reserve, and if we do, then only a small percentage, because supplies are constantly coming in. So the country's gas supply was not interrupted. This is a key issue, because if there were no gas and reserves, we would have problems. But this is not the case," Orban said on the Kossuth radio broadcaster.
Earlier, Orban emphasized that they highly value the stability and predictability of Russian energy supplies, and added that Hungary was interested in maintaining an energy dialogue with Russia
