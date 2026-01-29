https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/china-will-never-pose-threat-to-other-countries---xi-jinping-1123544547.html

China Will Never Pose Threat to Other Countries - Xi Jinping

China Will Never Pose Threat to Other Countries - Xi Jinping

Sputnik International

China will never pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

2026-01-29T09:14+0000

2026-01-29T09:14+0000

2026-01-29T09:14+0000

world

china

keir starmer

united kingdom (uk)

xi jinping

threat

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:0:3031:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_693d9536c152c39116306eb716b4107e.jpg

"China will not pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster. China and the UK should strengthen dialogue and cooperation amid instability in the world, the president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/frontrunner-for-uk-spy-chief-job-could-shake-up-china-relations--1122029148.html

china

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

chinese president xi jinping, china will never pose threat, threat to other countries