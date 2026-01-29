https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/china-will-never-pose-threat-to-other-countries---xi-jinping-1123544547.html
China Will Never Pose Threat to Other Countries - Xi Jinping
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will never pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"China will not pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
China and the UK
should strengthen dialogue and cooperation amid instability in the world, the president added.