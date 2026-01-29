International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/china-will-never-pose-threat-to-other-countries---xi-jinping-1123544547.html
China Will Never Pose Threat to Other Countries - Xi Jinping
China Will Never Pose Threat to Other Countries - Xi Jinping
Sputnik International
China will never pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
2026-01-29T09:14+0000
2026-01-29T09:14+0000
world
china
keir starmer
united kingdom (uk)
xi jinping
threat
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_0:0:3031:1705_1920x0_80_0_0_693d9536c152c39116306eb716b4107e.jpg
"China will not pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster. China and the UK should strengthen dialogue and cooperation amid instability in the world, the president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/frontrunner-for-uk-spy-chief-job-could-shake-up-china-relations--1122029148.html
china
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/11/1118492925_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b9d899c53734bbd971bd6cb0df39a611.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
chinese president xi jinping, china will never pose threat, threat to other countries
chinese president xi jinping, china will never pose threat, threat to other countries

China Will Never Pose Threat to Other Countries - Xi Jinping

09:14 GMT 29.01.2026
© POOL / Go to the mediabankXi Jinping
Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.01.2026
© POOL
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China will never pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.
"China will not pose a threat to other countries, no matter how developed and strong it becomes," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Beijing, as quoted by the CCTV broadcaster.
China and the UK should strengthen dialogue and cooperation amid instability in the world, the president added.
Great Britain UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward addresses the United Nations Security Council, Monday, March 24, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.05.2025
World
Frontrunner for UK Spy Chief Job Could Shake Up China Relations
11 May 2025, 09:08 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала