https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/frontrunner-for-uk-spy-chief-job-could-shake-up-china-relations--1122029148.html

Frontrunner for UK Spy Chief Job Could Shake Up China Relations

Frontrunner for UK Spy Chief Job Could Shake Up China Relations

Sputnik International

Currently, three women are vying for the top spot at MI6, with Barbara Woodward - former China ambassador - leading the charge, The Times reported.

2025-05-11T09:08+0000

2025-05-11T09:08+0000

2025-05-11T09:08+0000

world

secret intelligence service

united kingdom (uk)

iain duncan smith

nancy pelosi

china

mi6

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0b/1122029549_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_016f362ae21dbd7e15d2eaf4a5fdde62.jpg

Currently, three women are vying for the top spot at MI6, with Barbara Woodward - former China ambassador - leading the charge, The Times reported. Why The Controversy? Critics have called out “Beijing Barbara” (as she is known in Whitehall) for allegedly being too soft on China. She also has no prior intelligence experience.However, Woodward is known for:All of this has ruffled the feathers of hawks like former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who warns that any “ambivalence” on China spells disaster for the UK.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241130/uk-intel-chief-admits-mi6s-role-in-covert-operations-in-ukraine-1121045260.html

united kingdom (uk)

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

who will lead mi6, a woman to lead mi6, who will take on the top spot at mi6, who is dame barbara woodward, what is barbara woodward's position on china