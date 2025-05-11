https://sputnikglobe.com/20250511/frontrunner-for-uk-spy-chief-job-could-shake-up-china-relations--1122029148.html
Frontrunner for UK Spy Chief Job Could Shake Up China Relations
Currently, three women are vying for the top spot at MI6, with Barbara Woodward - former China ambassador - leading the charge, The Times reported.
Critics have called out "Beijing Barbara" (as she is known in Whitehall) for allegedly being too soft on China. She also has no prior intelligence experience.However, Woodward is known for:All of this has ruffled the feathers of hawks like former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who warns that any "ambivalence" on China spells disaster for the UK.
Frontrunner for UK Spy Chief Job Could Shake Up China Relations
Richard Moore, Chief of the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (SIS, MI6), is to step down in autumn after five years in the role.
Currently, three women are vying for the top spot at MI6,
with Barbara Woodward - former China ambassador - leading the charge, The Times
reported.
Critics have called out “Beijing Barbara” (as she is known in Whitehall) for allegedly being too soft on China. She also has no prior intelligence experience.
However, Woodward is known for:
Backing the UK’s One-China policy, which acknowledges that Taiwan is part of China.
Urging “to avoid any actions that could escalate tensions in the Taiwan Strait” at the UN Security Council when then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spiked tensions with her visit to Taiwan in 2022.
Prioritizing diplomacy and UK-China trade over fearmongering.
All of this has ruffled the feathers of hawks like former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith, who warns that any “ambivalence” on China
spells disaster for the UK.
