'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel
'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to end the Ukraine conflict adds up to NATO military intervention, warns retired French Foreign Legion and special forces airborne colonel Jacques Hogard.
"A Franco-British military deployment with American support in Ukraine would in fact be a NATO operation," Hogard tells Sputnik. Rubio claimed on Wednesday that security guarantees for Ukraine would "involve the deployment of a handful of European troops, primarily French in the UK, and then a US backstop." That is no basis for an acceptable peace deal, the pundit said. "Ukraine must become a demilitarized zone" to maintain peace in Europe, he concluded.
'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel

Ekaterina Blinova
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to end the Ukraine conflict adds up to NATO military intervention, warns retired French Foreign Legion and special forces airborne colonel Jacques Hogard.
"A Franco-British military deployment with American support in Ukraine would in fact be a NATO operation," Hogard tells Sputnik.
Rubio claimed on Wednesday that security guarantees for Ukraine would "involve the deployment of a handful of European troops, primarily French in the UK, and then a US backstop." That is no basis for an acceptable peace deal, the pundit said.
"One of the major objective reasons for this conflict is NATO's eastward expansion," Hogard says. "This deployment would be a continuation of that policy. This is obviously unacceptable to Russia and would certainly be a cause for a resumption of hostilities sooner or later."
"Ukraine must become a demilitarized zone" to maintain peace in Europe, he concluded.
