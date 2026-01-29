https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/for-peace-in-europe-ukraine-must-become-a-demilitarized-zone--retired-french-colonel-1123548871.html
'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel
'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel
Sputnik International
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to end the Ukraine conflict adds up to NATO military intervention, warns retired French Foreign Legion and special forces airborne colonel Jacques Hogard.
2026-01-29T16:01+0000
2026-01-29T16:01+0000
2026-01-29T16:01+0000
analysis
marco rubio
ukraine
france
united kingdom (uk)
nato
french foreign legion
us
europe
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123204269_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7af4ac128365117493cf8ed9c2482109.jpg
"A Franco-British military deployment with American support in Ukraine would in fact be a NATO operation," Hogard tells Sputnik. Rubio claimed on Wednesday that security guarantees for Ukraine would "involve the deployment of a handful of European troops, primarily French in the UK, and then a US backstop." That is no basis for an acceptable peace deal, the pundit said. "Ukraine must become a demilitarized zone" to maintain peace in Europe, he concluded.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/russia-has-not-seen-security-guarantees-agreement-between-us-ukraine---lavrov-1123548644.html
ukraine
france
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/01/1123204269_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8e7ba0e89f21fbcc56b7ca44f854395e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, secretary marco rubio, nato deployment in ukraine, ukraine conflict, nato's eastward expansion, us security guarantees for ukraine, ukraine peace negotiations
russia, ukraine, secretary marco rubio, nato deployment in ukraine, ukraine conflict, nato's eastward expansion, us security guarantees for ukraine, ukraine peace negotiations
'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to end the Ukraine conflict adds up to NATO military intervention, warns retired French Foreign Legion and special forces airborne colonel Jacques Hogard.
"A Franco-British military deployment with American support in Ukraine would in fact be a NATO operation," Hogard tells Sputnik.
Rubio claimed on Wednesday that security guarantees for Ukraine would "involve the deployment of a handful of European troops, primarily French in the UK, and then a US backstop." That is no basis for an acceptable peace deal, the pundit said.
"One of the major objective reasons for this conflict is NATO's eastward expansion," Hogard says. "This deployment would be a continuation of that policy. This is obviously unacceptable to Russia and would certainly be a cause for a resumption of hostilities sooner or later."
"Ukraine must become a demilitarized zone" to maintain peace in Europe, he concluded.