'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel

Sputnik International

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's plan to end the Ukraine conflict adds up to NATO military intervention, warns retired French Foreign Legion and special forces airborne colonel Jacques Hogard.

"A Franco-British military deployment with American support in Ukraine would in fact be a NATO operation," Hogard tells Sputnik. Rubio claimed on Wednesday that security guarantees for Ukraine would "involve the deployment of a handful of European troops, primarily French in the UK, and then a US backstop." That is no basis for an acceptable peace deal, the pundit said. "Ukraine must become a demilitarized zone" to maintain peace in Europe, he concluded.

