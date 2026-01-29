https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/intl-security-forum-will-be-held-may-26-29-in-moscow-region---russian-security-council-1123545131.html

Int'l Security Forum Will Be Held May 26-29 in Moscow Region - Russian Security Council

Int'l Security Forum Will Be Held May 26-29 in Moscow Region - Russian Security Council

Sputnik International

An international security forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council will be held on May 26-29 this year in the Moscow Region, the Council announced.

2026-01-29T09:36+0000

2026-01-29T09:36+0000

2026-01-29T09:36+0000

russia

moscow region

russia

russian security council

forum

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/02/1095945727_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_a32850c4b7626ecbdbee1ee269f27725.jpg

"The forum will be held under the auspices of the Security Council of the Russian Federation from May 26 to 29, 2026, in accordance with an instruction by the President of the Russian Federation... Invitations to participate in the forum are being sent to 155 countries and 26 international organizations. The event will be held in the Moscow Region," the Council said. This is the first such forum. A meeting of the forum's organizing committee was held in the Russian Security Council, chaired by Council First Deputy Secretary Rashid Nurgaliev.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250521/russia-invites-us-to-international-security-forum-in-moscow---security-council-1122099766.html

moscow region

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

int'l security forum, moscow region, russian security council, international security forum