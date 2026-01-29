https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/intl-security-forum-will-be-held-may-26-29-in-moscow-region---russian-security-council-1123545131.html
Int'l Security Forum Will Be Held May 26-29 in Moscow Region - Russian Security Council
An international security forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council will be held on May 26-29 this year in the Moscow Region, the Council announced.
"The forum will be held under the auspices of the Security Council of the Russian Federation from May 26 to 29, 2026, in accordance with an instruction by the President of the Russian Federation... Invitations to participate in the forum are being sent to 155 countries and 26 international organizations. The event will be held in the Moscow Region," the Council said. This is the first such forum. A meeting of the forum's organizing committee was held in the Russian Security Council, chaired by Council First Deputy Secretary Rashid Nurgaliev.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - An international security forum under the auspices of the Russian Security Council will be held on May 26-29 this year in the Moscow Region, the Council announced.
