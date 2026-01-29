https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/irans-options-for-responding-to-us-attack-include-advanced-missiles-closing-hormuz-strait---expert-1123549064.html

Iran’s Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert

Iran’s Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert

Sputnik International

The US was fully aware that attempts to lump Iran’s regional alliances and missile arsenal into last year’s nuclear talks in Jordan would lead to a dead end, international legal expert Hadi Issa Dalul told Sputnik, commenting on rising US-Iran tensions and shrinking opportunities for a negotiated settlement.

2026-01-29T17:25+0000

2026-01-29T17:25+0000

2026-01-29T17:25+0000

analysis

israel

iran

us

strait of hormuz

missile

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123549149_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b204a629bbc0864648a41b08910b26a5.jpg

Iran doesn’t have a preemptive strike plan or policy in place, but if the US hits first, “the response will be harsh and multifaceted, targeting specific locations and countries, including a number of targets in Israel,” Dalul warned.If there is any debate in Washington about whether or not to attack Iran, it’s between “rational people who understand and appreciate Iran’s capabilities,” and “reckless hawks who are indifferent to the consequences,” Dalul said, warning that Iran’s retaliation could fragment the US’s leadership, “because no one wants to be held responsible for damage/losses, especially since Iran warned them in advance.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-says-massive-armada-heading-toward-iran-quickly-with-great-power-1123541897.html

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what will happen is us attacks iran, how can iran respond if us attacks