https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/irans-options-for-responding-to-us-attack-include-advanced-missiles-closing-hormuz-strait---expert-1123549064.html
Iran’s Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert
Iran’s Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert
Sputnik International
The US was fully aware that attempts to lump Iran’s regional alliances and missile arsenal into last year’s nuclear talks in Jordan would lead to a dead end, international legal expert Hadi Issa Dalul told Sputnik, commenting on rising US-Iran tensions and shrinking opportunities for a negotiated settlement.
2026-01-29T17:25+0000
2026-01-29T17:25+0000
2026-01-29T17:25+0000
analysis
israel
iran
us
strait of hormuz
missile
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123549149_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_b204a629bbc0864648a41b08910b26a5.jpg
Iran doesn’t have a preemptive strike plan or policy in place, but if the US hits first, “the response will be harsh and multifaceted, targeting specific locations and countries, including a number of targets in Israel,” Dalul warned.If there is any debate in Washington about whether or not to attack Iran, it’s between “rational people who understand and appreciate Iran’s capabilities,” and “reckless hawks who are indifferent to the consequences,” Dalul said, warning that Iran’s retaliation could fragment the US’s leadership, “because no one wants to be held responsible for damage/losses, especially since Iran warned them in advance.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/trump-says-massive-armada-heading-toward-iran-quickly-with-great-power-1123541897.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123549149_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_19abb862f7eee6f68a749a19d5083dc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
what will happen is us attacks iran, how can iran respond if us attacks
what will happen is us attacks iran, how can iran respond if us attacks
Iran’s Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert
The US was fully aware that attempts to lump Iran’s regional alliances and missile arsenal into last year’s nuclear talks in Jordan would lead to a dead end, international legal expert Hadi Issa Dalul told Sputnik, commenting on rising US-Iran tensions and shrinking opportunities for a negotiated settlement.
Iran doesn’t have a preemptive strike plan or policy in place, but if the US hits first, “the response will be harsh and multifaceted, targeting specific locations and countries, including a number of targets in Israel,” Dalul warned.
“Iran has developed missile systems that can disable US military assets, in addition to its ability to close the Hormuz Strait,” the observer noted, referencing the strategic maritime chokepoint through which some 20% of the world’s daily oil needs flow.
If there is any debate in Washington about whether or not to attack Iran, it’s between “rational people who understand and appreciate Iran’s capabilities,” and “reckless hawks who are indifferent to the consequences,” Dalul said, warning that Iran’s retaliation could fragment the US’s leadership, “because no one wants to be held responsible for damage/losses, especially since Iran warned them in advance.”