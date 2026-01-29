International
Iran's Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert
The US was fully aware that attempts to lump Iran's regional alliances and missile arsenal into last year's nuclear talks in Jordan would lead to a dead end, international legal expert Hadi Issa Dalul told Sputnik, commenting on rising US-Iran tensions and shrinking opportunities for a negotiated settlement.
Iran doesn't have a preemptive strike plan or policy in place, but if the US hits first, "the response will be harsh and multifaceted, targeting specific locations and countries, including a number of targets in Israel," Dalul warned.
Iran's Options for Responding to US Attack Include Advanced Missiles, Closing Hormuz Strait - Expert

People walk past a billboard depicting a damaged U.S. aircraft carrier with disabled fighter jets on its deck and a sign reading in Farsi and English, "If you sow the wind, you'll reap the whirlwind," at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) Square in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.
The US was fully aware that attempts to lump Iran’s regional alliances and missile arsenal into last year’s nuclear talks in Jordan would lead to a dead end, international legal expert Hadi Issa Dalul told Sputnik, commenting on rising US-Iran tensions and shrinking opportunities for a negotiated settlement.
Iran doesn’t have a preemptive strike plan or policy in place, but if the US hits first, “the response will be harsh and multifaceted, targeting specific locations and countries, including a number of targets in Israel,” Dalul warned.
“Iran has developed missile systems that can disable US military assets, in addition to its ability to close the Hormuz Strait,” the observer noted, referencing the strategic maritime chokepoint through which some 20% of the world’s daily oil needs flow.
If there is any debate in Washington about whether or not to attack Iran, it’s between “rational people who understand and appreciate Iran’s capabilities,” and “reckless hawks who are indifferent to the consequences,” Dalul said, warning that Iran’s retaliation could fragment the US’s leadership, “because no one wants to be held responsible for damage/losses, especially since Iran warned them in advance.”
