Trump Asserts 'Massive Armada With Great Power' Racing Toward Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a "massive armada" is heading to Iran quickly and with great power.

"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The force would be larger than one previously sent to Venezuela and is prepared to fulfill the mission rapidly if needed, the US leader stressed. The president warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran would be "far worse" than previous actions.

