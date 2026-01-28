International
Trump Asserts 'Massive Armada With Great Power' Racing Toward Iran
Trump Asserts 'Massive Armada With Great Power' Racing Toward Iran
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a "massive armada" is heading to Iran quickly and with great power.
"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The force would be larger than one previously sent to Venezuela and is prepared to fulfill the mission rapidly if needed, the US leader stressed. The president warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran would be "far worse" than previous actions.
Trump Asserts 'Massive Armada With Great Power' Racing Toward Iran

12:46 GMT 28.01.2026 (Updated: 13:03 GMT 28.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the landing ship USS Carter Hall, back travel through the Red Sea
© AP Photo / Mass Communications Specialist 3rd Class Riley Gasdia
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a "massive armada" containing great power is speeding toward Iran.
"A massive Armada is heading to Iran. It is moving quickly, with great power, enthusiasm, and purpose," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
The force would be larger than one previously sent to Venezuela and is prepared to fulfill the mission rapidly if needed, the US leader stressed.
"Hopefully Iran will quickly "Come to the Table" and negotiate a fair and equitable deal - NO NUCLEAR WEAPONS - one that is good for all parties. Time is running out, it is truly of the essence!" Trump added.
The president warned that if no agreement is reached, any future US strike on Iran would be "far worse" than previous actions.
