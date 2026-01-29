Silver Price Hits New Record of $120 Per Troy Ounce, Gold Prices Surpass $5,600

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/silver-price-hits-new-record-of-120-per-troy-ounce-gold-prices-surpass-5600-1123545019.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Exchange prices for silver and gold are rising some 4-6% on Thursday morning, having earlier hit new all-time highs during trading, above $120 and $5,600 per troy ounce respectively, trading data showed.
As of 06:24 GMT, the March silver futures contract on the New York Comex exchange was up 6% to $120.28 per ounce. Earlier on Thursday, the prices renewed their record, rising to $120.518 per ounce.
Meanwhile, as of 06:41 GMT, the price of the April gold futures contract on the New York Comex exchange was up by $279.31 from the previous close, to $5,584.56 per troy ounce. Earlier in the session, prices reached a historic high of $5,625.89 per ounce.
Analysts forecast gold's continued attractiveness
for investors.