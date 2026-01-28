https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/gold-exchange-price-for-first-time-in-history-exceeds-5300-per-troy-ounce---trading-data-1123539136.html

Gold Breaks $5,300 Barrier, Setting Historic Milestone

The price of gold is growing on Wednesday exceeding $5,300 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.

As of 06:56 GMT, the price of April gold futures on New York's Comex exchange rose by $117.59 (3.45%) to $5,297.41 per troy ounce. Minutes earlier, the indicator had breached the $5,303.05 mark for the first time in history.

