Gold Breaks $5,300 Barrier, Setting Historic Milestone
The price of gold is growing on Wednesday exceeding $5,300 per troy ounce for the first time in history, trading data showed.
As of 06:56 GMT, the price of April gold futures on New York's Comex exchange rose by $117.59 (3.45%) to $5,297.41 per troy ounce. Minutes earlier, the indicator had breached the $5,303.05 mark for the first time in history.
07:23 GMT 28.01.2026 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 28.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold jumped sharply on Wednesday, surpassing $5,300 per troy ounce for the first time in history, according to trading data.
As of 06:56 GMT, the price of April gold futures
on New York's Comex exchange rose by $117.59 (3.45%) to $5,297.41 per troy ounce. Minutes earlier, the indicator had breached the $5,303.05 mark for the first time in history.