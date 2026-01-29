https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/us-may-fail-to-create-missile-warning-satellite-system-in-time---accountability-office-1123544108.html

US May Fail to Create Missile Warning Satellite System in Time - Accountability Office

US May Fail to Create Missile Warning Satellite System in Time - Accountability Office

Sputnik International

The US Department of War may fail to deliver key missile-warning capabilities on time, according to a new report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which reviewed the Pentagon’s plan to deploy a large constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit.

2026-01-29T04:49+0000

2026-01-29T04:49+0000

2026-01-29T04:49+0000

americas

military & intelligence

us

space development agency (sda)

us government accountability office (gao)

new satellites

military satellites

pentagon

space war

space warfare

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/13/1109674501_0:217:2000:1342_1920x0_80_0_0_5c26ff6190803630339bed1c120b3881.jpg

The Pentagon's Space Development Agency (SDA) is currently creating the system to detect and trace missile threats that will involve both ground facilities and satellites. As part of the project, SDA plans to place in orbit from 300 to 500 satellites. The GAO warned that the SDA is overestimating readiness and underestimating risks, putting the entire program at risk of delays and cost overruns.Key problems flagged by GAO: GAO concluded that early milestone announcements “do not reflect schedule risks,” and warned that pushing ahead with new satellite contracts every two years does not guarantee actual missile-warning capability delivery.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/china-just-punched-a-massive-hole-in-trumps-golden-dome-1122139008.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Anatoly Dontsov

Anatoly Dontsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anatoly Dontsov

golden dome, satellite system, us satellites, space wars, star wars, pentagon funding, dod funding, war funding, department of war, space agency, satellite launch