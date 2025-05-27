https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/china-just-punched-a-massive-hole-in-trumps-golden-dome-1122139008.html

China Just Punched a Massive Hole in Trump's Golden Dome

Trump’s new missile defense shield could cost taxpayers up to $831B, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate.Too bad it won't work against China's new super-duper stealth tech.

Scientists at China’s Zhejiang University have created a composite, multi-layered, heat-absorbing stealth material they say can evade detection by infrared and microwave systems at long ranges.The best part? It operates at temperatures up to 700 °C, meaning it can be potentially used in an array of military and space applications.That’s bad news for Golden Dome, which will rely on ground and space-based early warning, tracking, fire control and AESA radars to detect and track threats. Without help from its sensor-based eyes and ears, Golden Dome’s interceptors would be essentially useless and firing blind in the event of a crisis.China's Anti-Golden Dome ToolkitIf implemented in a real-world defense application, the new stealth tech will add to the list of means China already has at its disposal to render Golden Dome obsolete, like:Individually and together, these systems can jam radar, spoof sensors, mimic missile signatures and suppress communications.China could even announce a drone and missile buildup to simply overwhelm US defenses and exhaust interceptors. It worked for Moscow when Reagan toyed with his Strategic Defense Initiative in the 80s. It can work for Beijing against Trump’s Golden Dome.Targeting the Dome ItselfThe US system could be targeted with:Trump's Only Winning Move: Not to PlayLike Reagan before him, President Trump sees Golden Dome as a magical weapon with which to defend America.In reality, it will serve to undermine strategic stability, since its real purpose, whether Trump realizes it or not, is to give the Pentagon the ability to launch first strike attacks with a false sense of impunity, thus undermining the Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) doctrine.Unless it’s cancelled, the Golden Dome will trigger a new global arms race unlike anything seen so far this century, pushing rivals to:As for the US, it will spend up to $831B on a system that doesn’t work.

