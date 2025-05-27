https://sputnikglobe.com/20250527/china-just-punched-a-massive-hole-in-trumps-golden-dome-1122139008.html
China Just Punched a Massive Hole in Trump's Golden Dome
Trump’s new missile defense shield could cost taxpayers up to $831B, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate.Too bad it won't work against China's new super-duper stealth tech.
2025-05-27T12:37+0000
Scientists at China’s Zhejiang University have created a composite, multi-layered, heat-absorbing stealth material they say can evade detection by infrared and microwave systems at long ranges.The best part? It operates at temperatures up to 700 °C, meaning it can be potentially used in an array of military and space applications.That’s bad news for Golden Dome, which will rely on ground and space-based early warning, tracking, fire control and AESA radars to detect and track threats. Without help from its sensor-based eyes and ears, Golden Dome’s interceptors would be essentially useless and firing blind in the event of a crisis.China's Anti-Golden Dome ToolkitIf implemented in a real-world defense application, the new stealth tech will add to the list of means China already has at its disposal to render Golden Dome obsolete, like:Individually and together, these systems can jam radar, spoof sensors, mimic missile signatures and suppress communications.China could even announce a drone and missile buildup to simply overwhelm US defenses and exhaust interceptors. It worked for Moscow when Reagan toyed with his Strategic Defense Initiative in the 80s. It can work for Beijing against Trump’s Golden Dome.Targeting the Dome ItselfThe US system could be targeted with:Trump's Only Winning Move: Not to PlayLike Reagan before him, President Trump sees Golden Dome as a magical weapon with which to defend America.In reality, it will serve to undermine strategic stability, since its real purpose, whether Trump realizes it or not, is to give the Pentagon the ability to launch first strike attacks with a false sense of impunity, thus undermining the Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) doctrine.Unless it’s cancelled, the Golden Dome will trigger a new global arms race unlike anything seen so far this century, pushing rivals to:As for the US, it will spend up to $831B on a system that doesn’t work.
Scientists at China’s Zhejiang University have created
a composite, multi-layered, heat-absorbing stealth material they say can evade detection by infrared and microwave systems at long ranges.
The best part? It operates at temperatures up to 700 °C, meaning it can be potentially used in an array of military and space applications.
That’s bad news for Golden Dome, which will rely on
ground and space-based early warning, tracking, fire control and AESA radars to detect and track threats. Without help from its sensor-based eyes and ears, Golden Dome’s interceptors would be essentially useless and firing blind in the event of a crisis.
China's Anti-Golden Dome Toolkit
If implemented in a real-world defense application, the new stealth tech will add to the list of means China already has at its disposal to render Golden Dome obsolete, like:
pairing ICBMs or carrier-killer missiles with electronic warfare drones or aircraft,
deploying decoy/dummy warheads
Individually and together, these systems can jam radar, spoof sensors, mimic missile signatures and suppress communications.
China could even announce a drone and missile buildup to simply overwhelm US defenses and exhaust interceptors. It worked for Moscow when Reagan toyed with his Strategic Defense Initiative in the 80s. It can work for Beijing against Trump’s Golden Dome.
Targeting the Dome Itself
The US system could be targeted with:
ground/space-based anti-satellite weapons (missiles, killer satellites)
hypersonic weapons that maneuver to evade interception
laser & microwave weapons targeting sensors
Trump's Only Winning Move: Not to Play
Like Reagan before him, President Trump sees Golden Dome as a magical weapon with which to defend America.
In reality, it will serve to undermine strategic stability, since its real purpose, whether Trump realizes it or not, is to give the Pentagon the ability to launch first strike attacks with a false sense of impunity, thus undermining the Mutually Assured Destruction (MAD) doctrine.
Unless it’s cancelled, the Golden Dome will trigger a new global arms race unlike anything seen so far this century, pushing rivals to:
build more warheads to saturate US defenses
create new hypersonic weapons to evade it
develop decoys, new multiple independent reentry vehicle, early warning and radar-absorbing materials to defeat it
As for the US, it will spend up to $831B
on a system that doesn’t work.