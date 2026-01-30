https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/abandoning-russian-energy-sources-has-negative-impact-on-german-economy-1123551574.html
Ditching Russian Energy Torpedoed Germany's Economy
Ditching Russian Energy Torpedoed Germany's Economy
Sputnik International
The abandonment of energy cooperation with Russia has provoked the greatest negative effect on the German economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyublinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.
For political reasons, Germany has refused to purchase coal, oil, and natural gas from Russia, and has blocked all forms of bilateral cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik."The rejection of energy cooperation with Russia provoked the greatest negative effect for the German economy," Lyublinsky said, adding that the German economy's growth by the end of 2025 was no more than 0.1%-0.2%.Germany is ignoring economic self-interest by clinging to sanctions that are backfiring on its own economy, causing serious commercial and systemic damage, the official noted.
Abandoning energy cooperation with Russia has hit the German economy very hard, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyublinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.
For political reasons, Germany has refused to purchase coal, oil, and natural gas from Russia, and has blocked all forms of bilateral cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.
"For political reasons, the Germans have completely refused to purchase coal, our oil and petroleum products, and pipeline gas from Russia, and have blocked all formats of bilateral cooperation with our country," Lyubinsky said.
"The rejection of energy cooperation with Russia provoked the greatest negative effect for the German economy," Lyublinsky said, adding that the German economy's growth by the end of 2025 was no more than 0.1%-0.2%.
Germany is ignoring economic self-interest by clinging to sanctions that are backfiring on its own economy, causing serious commercial and systemic damage, the official noted.
"Despite the 'reverse' effect of sanctions against Russia, which is obvious to experts and the business community, the ruling class of Germany stubbornly continues to ignore economic expediency considerations," Lyublinsky said.