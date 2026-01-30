https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/abandoning-russian-energy-sources-has-negative-impact-on-german-economy-1123551574.html

Ditching Russian Energy Torpedoed Germany's Economy

Sputnik International

The abandonment of energy cooperation with Russia has provoked the greatest negative effect on the German economy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyublinsky said in an interview with Sputnik.

For political reasons, Germany has refused to purchase coal, oil, and natural gas from Russia, and has blocked all forms of bilateral cooperation, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky said in an interview with Sputnik."The rejection of energy cooperation with Russia provoked the greatest negative effect for the German economy," Lyublinsky said, adding that the German economy's growth by the end of 2025 was no more than 0.1%-0.2%.Germany is ignoring economic self-interest by clinging to sanctions that are backfiring on its own economy, causing serious commercial and systemic damage, the official noted.

