Germany Cut Off Its Nose to Spite Russia — Lost Cheap Gas, Industry & Credibility

Germany’s self-sabotaging energy pivot from Russia rendered it increasingly vulnerable - politically, economically, and industrially, writes The Telegraph.

2026-01-08T07:28+0000

Blindly falling in line with the West’s short-sighted sanctions policy left Germany:The gaping holes left when Germany went along with the EU’s policy of “weaning” itself off cheap and reliable Russian energy have fueled political tensions.To avoid deindustrialization and impoverishment of the German people, “unrestricted trade with Russia” should be resumed, sanctions lifted, and the Nord Stream pipelines restored, the right-wing AfD - an opposition party leading in many polls – declared in its 2025 election manifesto, reminds the outlet.If the Ukraine conflict ended, “of course, gas can flow again,” Thomas Bareiss, from Chancellor Merz’s own conservative CDU, suggested last year.Dietmar Woidke from the centre-Left coalition partner, the SPD, argues for a “normalization of trade relations.”

2026

