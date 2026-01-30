https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/germany-eyes-joint-nuclear-deterrence-in-full-blown-militarization-frenzy-1123551709.html

Germany Eyes Joint Nuclear Deterrence in Full-Blown Militarization Frenzy

Germany Eyes Joint Nuclear Deterrence in Full-Blown Militarization Frenzy

Sputnik International

“These discussions [within the EU] are underway,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters.

2026-01-30T06:41+0000

2026-01-30T06:41+0000

2026-01-30T06:41+0000

germany

us

friedrich merz

militarization

treaty

concept

strategy

military

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107646/64/1076466474_0:132:3001:1820_1920x0_80_0_0_b690c107dedc3e76b2ddf6425a680a44.jpg

“These discussions [within the EU] are underway,” German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told reporters.Germany is bound by two international pacts NOT to possess its own nuclear weapons, including Two Plus Four Treaty that allowed the reunification of Germany in 1990, and Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.Although Germany is not a nuclear power, under NATO’s nuclear sharing concept the country provides combat aircraft that could be equipped with US nuclear weapons stored on German soil.Russia has repeatedly condemned the escalation of tensions in Europe driven by NATO and EU member states, stressing that the true purpose of this strategy is to form public demand for militarization.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250924/germanys-militarization-could-destabilize-continent---russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1122843486.html

germany

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear weapons, reunification of germany, talks between germany and other eu members, joint nuclear deterrence, nato’s nuclear sharing concept