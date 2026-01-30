https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/self-determination-applies-to-greenland-but-not-to-crimea-or-donbass---un-chief-1123551027.html

Self-Determination Applies to Greenland, but Not to Crimea or Donbass - UN Chief

Self-Determination Applies to Greenland, but Not to Crimea or Donbass - UN Chief

Sputnik International

The United Nations believes that the right for self-determination is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass, like it does in Greenland, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

2026-01-30T03:16+0000

2026-01-30T03:16+0000

2026-01-30T04:23+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

the united nations (un)

antonio guterres

sergey lavrov

russian foreign ministry

maria zakharova

greenland

crimea

donbass

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d89b9d64b39e642df9acc5824c8f94.jpg

“And after a very careful study by our Office of Legal Affairs, it is our position that the principle of self-determination does not apply in the situations of Crimea and Donbass. So in that situation, the principle that prevails is the principle of the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, Guterres told reporters. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media that Russia asked the UN whether it can recognize the right of the people of Donbass, Novorossiya, and Crimea to self-determination, as it has in Greenland.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Thursday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement a "wild conclusion."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/lavrov-says-there-is-game-of-might-is-right-in-world-today-1123494720.html

greenland

crimea

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

greenland crimea, un on self-determination, donbass self-determination, un statement on ukraine, lavrov greenland