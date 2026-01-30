https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/self-determination-applies-to-greenland-but-not-to-crimea-or-donbass---un-chief-1123551027.html
Self-Determination Applies to Greenland, but Not to Crimea or Donbass - UN Chief
Self-Determination Applies to Greenland, but Not to Crimea or Donbass - UN Chief
Sputnik International
The United Nations believes that the right for self-determination is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass, like it does in Greenland, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.
2026-01-30T03:16+0000
2026-01-30T03:16+0000
2026-01-30T04:23+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
the united nations (un)
antonio guterres
sergey lavrov
russian foreign ministry
maria zakharova
greenland
crimea
donbass
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_40d89b9d64b39e642df9acc5824c8f94.jpg
“And after a very careful study by our Office of Legal Affairs, it is our position that the principle of self-determination does not apply in the situations of Crimea and Donbass. So in that situation, the principle that prevails is the principle of the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, Guterres told reporters. Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media that Russia asked the UN whether it can recognize the right of the people of Donbass, Novorossiya, and Crimea to self-determination, as it has in Greenland.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Thursday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement a "wild conclusion."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/lavrov-says-there-is-game-of-might-is-right-in-world-today-1123494720.html
greenland
crimea
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/08/1105175399_250:0:2981:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcf62185785860e5f6f824c2e149e176.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
greenland crimea, un on self-determination, donbass self-determination, un statement on ukraine, lavrov greenland
greenland crimea, un on self-determination, donbass self-determination, un statement on ukraine, lavrov greenland
Self-Determination Applies to Greenland, but Not to Crimea or Donbass - UN Chief
03:16 GMT 30.01.2026 (Updated: 04:23 GMT 30.01.2026)
The United Nations believes that the right for self-determination is not applicable in Crimea and Donbass, like it does in Greenland, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.
“And after a very careful study by our Office of Legal Affairs, it is our position that the principle of self-determination does not apply in the situations of Crimea and Donbass. So in that situation, the principle that prevails is the principle of the territorial integrity of Ukraine”, Guterres told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Turkish media that Russia asked the UN whether it can recognize the right of the people of Donbass, Novorossiya, and Crimea to self-determination, as it has in Greenland.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called on Thursday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's statement a "wild conclusion."
"The UN Secretariat has come to all sorts of wild conclusions lately," Zakharova said on Telegram.