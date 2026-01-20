Lavrov Brands Today’s World Order as Game of 'Might Makes Right'

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/lavrov-says-there-is-game-of-might-is-right-in-world-today-1123494720.html

There is a game of "might is right" in the world today, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"The rules that should supposedly underpin a world order that suits the West — these rules have all been crossed out. A game of 'might makes right' is being played out... We are all witnessing this. But the consequences of this policy are being felt not only by states in the Global South and the Global East; crisis trends are also building within Western society itself," Lavrov said at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.On the Ukrainian crisisRussia is committed to finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, Sergey Lavrov said."We are committed, as President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly stressed, to finding a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Lavrov said.The EU is trying to undermine the US's efforts on the Ukraine conflict peace settlement and trying to convince US President Donald Trump to change his position on Ukraine, the minister said, adding that they are seriously preparing for a war with Russia.There has never been lack of goodwill on the part of Russia to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, but the West has tried to undermine all agreements, Lavrov added.Russia will consistently defend its interests and will not allow its legitimate rights to be abused, Lavrov said.Russia will hold dialogue with international partners based on mutual respect and equality principles and is ready to work with anyone who is willing to cooperate without blackmail and on the basis of reciprocity, the minister said, adding that all attempts to isolate Russia have failed.Relations With the WestEU leaders remain committed to the idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, Lavrov said.European leaders will use meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos in Switzerland to try to change US President Donald Trump's position on Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov said.The minister expressed confidence that the United States is aware of the need to address the root causes of the Ukrainian conflict, adding that the Trump administration has proposed solutions that take into account this need.At the same time Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Europe are hysterically trying to impose the idea of a truce in Ukraine on the United States, Lavrov said.Ukraine is currently in dire straits both on the front lines and politically, and the proposals aimed at preserving the Kiev regime are absolutely unacceptable to Russia, the minister emphasized."The security guarantees that European colleagues are honorably talking about, promoting their contribution to ensuring the interests of peace, these security guarantees are provided for the current Kiev Nazi regime, we should not forget about this," Lavrov stressed.According to Russia's chief diplomat, the White House's actions with regard to international security were inconsistent and demonstrated a dismissive attitude toward international law."We clearly see the inconsistency in the actions of the Donald Trump administration regarding issues of ensuring international security and its attitude towards international law," Lavrov noted.Russia will continue efforts to establish a greater Eurasian partnership, the top diplomat said."We have continued and will continue to promote the key flagship initiatives that President Vladimir Putin has put forward, primarily regarding the formation of a greater Eurasian partnership and, based on this material basis, the creation of a pan-continental architecture of equal and indivisible security," he stressed.Lavrov called the Trump administration pragmatic and highlighted that it grasps the need not only to unite countries under its leadership, but also to take into account their interests.Trump’s policy is in line with the rules-based order paradigm, the foreign minister added.Russia is in contact with the United States on the Balkans, and American colleagues are also ready to cultivate these contacts, but so far they have not led to specific results, Lavrov said."We have more opportunities with the United States in the Balkans to contact both Bosnia and Herzegovina and other countries in the region. There are such contacts, but they have not yet led to any positive or any other concrete results. But we are open to these contacts, and as far as I can tell, our American colleagues are also ready to develop them," Lavrov explained.The Russian foreign minister noted that the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has fallen so low that it is unclear whether it can be "resuscitated."Russia would nevertheless continue to prevent the OSCE from "burying itself," he added."Our position toward the OSCE is that we continue to participate in it. Not because we harbor any hopes or illusions, as in the current situation any hopes are illusions, but simply because we want to support those OSCE participating states that retain common sense. And there are quite a few of them," Lavrov said.The foreign minister added that the OSCE's future role within a new Eurasian security framework or broader partnership remains uncertain.As a result, a Euro-Atlantic configuration emerged, modeled on the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), he added."NATO and the OSCE are Euro-Atlantic structures, and as such they are experiencing the deepest crisis of that same NATO," Lavrov said.Relations between Russia and Italy are currently at the lowest level, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said."As for relations with Italy and the fact that they are at their lowest point, I confirm my words," Lavrov said.The current calls of EU leaders for dialogue with Russia are not serious, Sergey Lavrov said."If someone wants to talk, we will never refuse, even knowing perfectly well that ... it will most likely not be possible to agree on anything with the current leaders of Europe. They have driven themselves too deep into their hatred of Russia," Lavrov told a press conference.Russia-China TiesRelations between Russia and China are unprecedented in their level and depth, as well as in the coincidence of positions regarding the development of the situation in Eurasia and around the world, the chief diplomat stated."I have already mentioned our relations with China. They are unprecedented in their level, depth, and convergence of positions regarding the development of the situation in Eurasia and on the world stage in general," Lavrov said.Russia-Africa SummitMoscow is getting ready for the third Russia-Africa summit, the minister pointed out.Situation Around Iran, VenezuelaRussia is interested in helping to reduce tensions in all areas, including around Venezuela and Iran, the top diplomat noted."We are interested in helping to reduce tensions in all the areas that have now escalated and which I have listed, be it Venezuela and especially the Iranian situation," Lavrov said.Board of Peace for GazaRussia has received a draft charter for the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip from the United States, Foreign Minister Lavrov said.US President Donald Trump's Board of Peace initiative reflects Washington's understanding of the necessity to gather a group of countries for a settlement to the conflict, the diplomacy chief added.Establishing a Palestinian state remains crucial for the Gaza settlement in light of Donald Trump’s Board of Peace initiative, Lavrov stressed.Greenland CrisisPreviously, it was difficult to imagine that the Greenland dispute would put NATO unity into question, the minister said."Crisis trends are mounting within Western society itself. Greenland is a clear example of what everyone is talking about, and around which discussions are developing that would have been hard to imagine before, including the prospects for preserving NATO as a unified Western military-political bloc," Lavrov noted.Tariff-related disputes between the United States, Europe and other countries will persist for a long period of time, the top diplomat said."These rather disjointed actions, primarily by the United States, along with the issues that have emerged between the US and Europe and the problems that exist between the United States and a great many countries worldwide concerning tariffs, duties, sanctions, and other measures, reflect an intensifying—and, I must add, not always scrupulous—competition in global markets. All these processes are undoubtedly underway and will, in my view, take a rather protracted period of time," the diplomacy chief contended.

