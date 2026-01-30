https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-imposing-extreme-living-conditions-on-cuba-with-its-fuel-blockade-1123551449.html
US Imposing Extreme Living Conditions on Cuba With Its Fuel Blockade
The US government is seeking to impose extreme living conditions on the Cuban people by pushing ahead with a de facto blockade of fuel supplies to Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.
"We denounce before the world this brutal act of aggression against Cuba and its people, who for more than 65 years have been subjected to the longest and cruelest economic blockade ever applied against an entire nation and who are now promised to be subjected to extreme living conditions," he added.
On Thursday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order under which Washington may impose additional tariffs on imports from countries that supply oil to Cuba. The US leader also declared a national emergency due to a security threat, which allegedly emanates from Cuba.
The US government is seeking to impose extreme living conditions on the Cuban people by pushing ahead with a de facto blockade of fuel supplies to Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.
"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this new escalation by the US against Cuba. Now they are proposing to impose a complete blockade on fuel supplies to our country," Rodriguez Parrilla wrote on X.
"We denounce before the world this brutal act of aggression against Cuba and its people, who for more than 65 years have been subjected to the longest and cruelest economic blockade ever applied against an entire nation and who are now promised to be subjected to extreme living conditions," he added.