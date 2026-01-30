https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-imposing-extreme-living-conditions-on-cuba-with-its-fuel-blockade-1123551449.html

US Imposing Extreme Living Conditions on Cuba With Its Fuel Blockade

The US government is seeking to impose extreme living conditions on the Cuban people by pushing ahead with a de facto blockade of fuel supplies to Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said.

The US government is seeking to impose extreme living conditions on the Cuban people by pushing ahead with a de facto blockade of fuel supplies to Cuba, Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla said. "We denounce before the world this brutal act of aggression against Cuba and its people, who for more than 65 years have been subjected to the longest and cruelest economic blockade ever applied against an entire nation and who are now promised to be subjected to extreme living conditions," he added.

