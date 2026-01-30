https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/wests-pressure-on-russian-arms-industry-couldnt-stop-our-defense-exports-putin-1123555870.html

West’s Pressure on Russian Arms Industry Couldn’t Stop Our Defense Exports: Putin

West’s Pressure on Russian Arms Industry Couldn’t Stop Our Defense Exports: Putin

Sputnik International

Russian military production worth over $15B was exported to over 30 countries over the past year, giving the defense industrial base additional resources for modernization, R&D and the expansion of it is production capabilities, President Putin said in a briefing Friday.

2026-01-30T19:00+0000

2026-01-30T19:00+0000

2026-01-30T19:00+0000

military

vladimir putin

military & intelligence

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1e/1123555982_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_c9ddb6779e5367e9ced41db50b4ad9c5.jpg

In 2026, military export volumes are expected to rise significantly. Russia has some 340 military-technical cooperation projects with other countries, Putin noted.Africa is an important prospective market, with regional countries expressing readiness to cooperate with Russia in this sphere despite external pressure, and interested not only in arms deliveries, but technical support, and opportunities for local production, he added.Russia consistently ranks in the top five (usually top 3) global arms suppliers, with its weapons and military equipment praised for their comparatively low cost, ease of operation and durability in extreme conditions.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/rosoboronexport-to-showcase-russian-military-achievements-at-airshow-china-2026-1123548100.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Putin on West’s pressure on Russian arms industry Sputnik International Putin on West’s pressure on Russian arms industry 2026-01-30T19:00+0000 true PT0M58S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

how much military equipment did russia export in 2025, is russia ramping up defense equipment exports, where is russia exporting defense equipment