Russian military production worth over $15B was exported to over 30 countries over the past year, giving the defense industrial base additional resources for modernization, R&D and the expansion of it is production capabilities, President Putin said in a briefing Friday.
In 2026, military export volumes are expected to rise significantly. Russia has some 340 military-technical cooperation projects with other countries, Putin noted.Africa is an important prospective market, with regional countries expressing readiness to cooperate with Russia in this sphere despite external pressure, and interested not only in arms deliveries, but technical support, and opportunities for local production, he added.Russia consistently ranks in the top five (usually top 3) global arms suppliers, with its weapons and military equipment praised for their comparatively low cost, ease of operation and durability in extreme conditions.
