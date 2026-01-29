https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/rosoboronexport-to-showcase-russian-military-achievements-at-airshow-china-2026-1123548100.html
Rosoboronexport to Showcase Russian Military Achievements at Airshow China 2026
Rosoboronexport to Showcase Russian Military Achievements at Airshow China 2026
Sputnik International
Russian defense export agency Rosoboronexport will unveil the latest Russian military products at the Airshow China 2026 international aerospace exhibition in November, CEO Alexander Mikheev said in China on Thursday.
"The Russian export agency's head said that Rosoboronexport will organize a Russian exhibit at the international aerospace exhibition Airshow China 2026, set for November this year. The company will present the latest products of the Russian military-industrial complex in the field of aviation and air defense," the agency said in a statement. Rosoboronexport has been deepening the defense industry's collaboration with China for more than two decades, Mikheev said. Airshow China, the world's largest airshow, was the first one to which Russia sent a special exporter, he added.
Rosoboronexport to Showcase Russian Military Achievements at Airshow China 2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian defense export agency Rosoboronexport will unveil the latest Russian military products at the Airshow China 2026 international aerospace exhibition in November, CEO Alexander Mikheev said in China on Thursday.
"The Russian export agency’s head said that Rosoboronexport will organize a Russian exhibit at the international aerospace exhibition Airshow China 2026, set for November this year. The company will present the latest products of the Russian military-industrial complex in the field of aviation and air defense," the agency said in a statement.
Rosoboronexport has been deepening the defense industry's collaboration with China for more than two decades, Mikheev said. Airshow China, the world's largest airshow, was the first one to which Russia sent a special exporter, he added.
"In 2024, the newest Su-57 fifth-generation fighter was presented to the international audience there for the first time. 'First time' defines military-technical ties between Russia and China. China has become the first customer and importer of the Russian S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, Su-35 fighter jets and many advanced weapons," the CEO said.
Collaboration between the Soviet Union and China laid the foundation for Russia's existing system of defense industry cooperation in 1953, he added.