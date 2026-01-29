https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/rosoboronexport-to-showcase-russian-military-achievements-at-airshow-china-2026-1123548100.html

Rosoboronexport to Showcase Russian Military Achievements at Airshow China 2026

Rosoboronexport to Showcase Russian Military Achievements at Airshow China 2026

Sputnik International

Russian defense export agency Rosoboronexport will unveil the latest Russian military products at the Airshow China 2026 international aerospace exhibition in November, CEO Alexander Mikheev said in China on Thursday.

2026-01-29T15:05+0000

2026-01-29T15:05+0000

2026-01-29T15:05+0000

military

china

russia

rosoboronexport

su-57

su-35

military technology

airshow

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1d/1123547747_0:0:3268:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_aa61cb2f4a61072f7ec6ab437752c2ec.jpg

"The Russian export agency’s head said that Rosoboronexport will organize a Russian exhibit at the international aerospace exhibition Airshow China 2026, set for November this year. The company will present the latest products of the Russian military-industrial complex in the field of aviation and air defense," the agency said in a statement. Rosoboronexport has been deepening the defense industry's collaboration with China for more than two decades, Mikheev said. Airshow China, the world's largest airshow, was the first one to which Russia sent a special exporter, he added. Collaboration between the Soviet Union and China laid the foundation for Russia's existing system of defense industry cooperation in 1953, he added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/rosoboronexport-signed-some-export-contracts-for-kamikaze-drones---ceo-1123486985.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

rosoboronexport to showcase, russian military achievements, airshow china 2026, russian military products