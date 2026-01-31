International
Head of Iran's Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype
Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran is ready for both dialogue and war, and expressed hope that the US would "act in a sense of rationality."
The message follows comments by President Trump Friday about potential for a “deal,” and a veiled threat that “if we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”Foreign Minister Araghchi warned in a press conference Friday that a repeat of June 2025-style aggression would be met with a similar response, and that Iran is even more prepared today than it was then.
Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype

18:21 GMT 31.01.2026
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran is ready for both dialogue and war, and expressed hope that the US would “act in a sense of rationality.”

"Contrary to the hype and media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing," Iranian Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani wrote in an X post late Saturday.

The message follows comments by President Trump Friday about potential for a "deal," and a veiled threat that "if we don't make a deal, we'll see what happens."
Foreign Minister Araghchi warned in a press conference Friday that a repeat of June 2025-style aggression would be met with a similar response, and that Iran is even more prepared today than it was then.
World
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
12:08 GMT
Заголовок открываемого материала