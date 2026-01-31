https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/head-of-irans-powerful-national-security-council-says-conditions-for-talks-forming-despite-war-hype-1123558505.html

Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype

Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype

Sputnik International

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran is ready for both dialogue and war, and expressed hope that the US would “act in a sense of rationality.”

2026-01-31T18:21+0000

2026-01-31T18:21+0000

2026-01-31T18:21+0000

world

middle east

abbas araghchi

ali larijani

donald trump

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/79/1016157904_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_7c311908aca805db3899fd6bffc6a709.jpg

The message follows comments by President Trump Friday about potential for a “deal,” and a veiled threat that “if we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”Foreign Minister Araghchi warned in a press conference Friday that a repeat of June 2025-style aggression would be met with a similar response, and that Iran is even more prepared today than it was then.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/iran-has-sufficient-strength-for-self-defense-ready-for-any-scenario--araghchi-1123557472.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

will us attack iran again, can iran war be stopped