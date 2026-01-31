https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/head-of-irans-powerful-national-security-council-says-conditions-for-talks-forming-despite-war-hype-1123558505.html
Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype
Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype
Sputnik International
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran is ready for both dialogue and war, and expressed hope that the US would “act in a sense of rationality.”
2026-01-31T18:21+0000
2026-01-31T18:21+0000
2026-01-31T18:21+0000
world
middle east
abbas araghchi
ali larijani
donald trump
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/79/1016157904_0:0:2501:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_7c311908aca805db3899fd6bffc6a709.jpg
The message follows comments by President Trump Friday about potential for a “deal,” and a veiled threat that “if we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”Foreign Minister Araghchi warned in a press conference Friday that a repeat of June 2025-style aggression would be met with a similar response, and that Iran is even more prepared today than it was then.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/iran-has-sufficient-strength-for-self-defense-ready-for-any-scenario--araghchi-1123557472.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101615/79/1016157904_0:0:2211:1658_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b094d75688bd611c2644158bf91861.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
will us attack iran again, can iran war be stopped
will us attack iran again, can iran war be stopped
Head of Iran’s Powerful National Security Council Says Conditions For Talks Forming Despite War Hype
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday that Iran is ready for both dialogue and war, and expressed hope that the US would “act in a sense of rationality.”
“Contrary to the hype and media war, structural arrangements for negotiations are progressing,” Iranian Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani wrote in an X post late Saturday.
The message follows comments by President Trump Friday about potential for a “deal,” and a veiled threat that “if we don’t make a deal, we’ll see what happens.”
Foreign Minister Araghchi warned in a press conference Friday that a repeat of June 2025-style aggression would be met with a similar response, and that Iran is even more prepared today than it was then.