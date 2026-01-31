https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/iran-has-sufficient-strength-for-self-defense-ready-for-any-scenario--araghchi-1123557472.html
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
Sputnik International
Iran possesses sufficient strength for self-defense and is ready for any scenario amid threats from the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
2026-01-31T12:08+0000
2026-01-31T12:08+0000
2026-01-31T12:08+0000
world
abbas araghchi
middle east
donald trump
tehran
iran
us
defense
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_fe4f1d71976ef1da57e4ed1b4b64fa9d.jpg
"We have the capability to defend ourselves and we do not need anyone," Araghchi was quoted by the CNN Turk TV channel as saying. Tehran is closely monitoring intelligence amid US actions and is taking necessary measures, Araghchi said, adding that the country's response in case of an attack would be shocking.In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/us-and-israel-are-trying-to-instigate-violence-in-iran-araghchi-1123445037.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/05/1119648140_160:0:1867:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_2397ab5d34e7e8978bfef92c91265032.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
strength for self-defense, foreign minister abbas araghchi, iran possesses sufficient strength
strength for self-defense, foreign minister abbas araghchi, iran possesses sufficient strength
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Iran possesses sufficient strength for self-defense and is ready for any scenario amid threats from the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"We have the capability to defend ourselves and we do not need anyone," Araghchi was quoted by the CNN Turk TV channel as saying.
Tehran is closely monitoring intelligence amid US actions and is taking necessary measures
, Araghchi said, adding that the country's response in case of an attack would be shocking.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.