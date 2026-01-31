International
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
Iran possesses sufficient strength for self-defense and is ready for any scenario amid threats from the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"We have the capability to defend ourselves and we do not need anyone," Araghchi was quoted by the CNN Turk TV channel as saying. Tehran is closely monitoring intelligence amid US actions and is taking necessary measures, Araghchi said, adding that the country's response in case of an attack would be shocking.In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Iran possesses sufficient strength for self-defense and is ready for any scenario amid threats from the United States, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Saturday.
"We have the capability to defend ourselves and we do not need anyone," Araghchi was quoted by the CNN Turk TV channel as saying.
Tehran is closely monitoring intelligence amid US actions and is taking necessary measures, Araghchi said, adding that the country's response in case of an attack would be shocking.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons.
