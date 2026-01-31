https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/macron-should-express-interest-in-talking-to-putin-via-professional-channels---grushko-1123556365.html
Macron Should Express Interest in Talking to Putin Via Professional Channels - Grushko
If French President Emmanuel Macron is seriously interested in contacting Russian President Vladimir Putin, then this interest should be conveyed through professional channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
Earlier in January, Macron said that a conversation with Putin could take place in the coming weeks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the statements made by Macron about plans to contact Putin were just "megaphone diplomacy." "So we, naturally, read these messages, the public ones, but, again, we proceed from the fact that if there is serious interest, then it is communicated through other professional channels," Grushko told Sputnik.
Earlier in January, Macron said that a conversation with Putin could take place in the coming weeks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the statements made by Macron about plans to contact Putin were just "megaphone diplomacy."
"So we, naturally, read these messages, the public ones, but, again, we proceed from the fact that if there is serious interest, then it is communicated through other professional channels," Grushko told Sputnik.