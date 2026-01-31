International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Macron Should Express Interest in Talking to Putin Via Professional Channels - Grushko
Macron Should Express Interest in Talking to Putin Via Professional Channels - Grushko
If French President Emmanuel Macron is seriously interested in contacting Russian President Vladimir Putin, then this interest should be conveyed through professional channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
Earlier in January, Macron said that a conversation with Putin could take place in the coming weeks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the statements made by Macron about plans to contact Putin were just "megaphone diplomacy." "So we, naturally, read these messages, the public ones, but, again, we proceed from the fact that if there is serious interest, then it is communicated through other professional channels," Grushko told Sputnik.
Macron Should Express Interest in Talking to Putin Via Professional Channels - Grushko

If French President Emmanuel Macron is seriously interested in contacting Russian President Vladimir Putin, then this interest should be conveyed through professional channels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
Earlier in January, Macron said that a conversation with Putin could take place in the coming weeks. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the statements made by Macron about plans to contact Putin were just "megaphone diplomacy."
"So we, naturally, read these messages, the public ones, but, again, we proceed from the fact that if there is serious interest, then it is communicated through other professional channels," Grushko told Sputnik.
