Russia's Security Best Guarantee of Ukraine's Security - Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia's security is the best guarantee of Ukraine's security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

He said that if Russia sees that Ukrainian territory will not be used as a springboard to threaten Russia's security, then Ukraine's security will be ensured. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.

