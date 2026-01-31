International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia's Security Best Guarantee of Ukraine's Security - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia's Security Best Guarantee of Ukraine's Security - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia's security is the best guarantee of Ukraine's security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
He said that if Russia sees that Ukrainian territory will not be used as a springboard to threaten Russia's security, then Ukraine's security will be ensured. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.
russia's security is the best guarantee of ukraine's security, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko told sputnik.
russia's security is the best guarantee of ukraine's security, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko told sputnik.

Russia's Security Best Guarantee of Ukraine's Security - Russian Foreign Ministry

05:21 GMT 31.01.2026
Russia's security is the best guarantee of Ukraine's security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
"Everyone is talking about the need to provide security guarantees to Ukraine, but I don't recall a single statement in recent months, or even years, where anyone has said that a peace settlement, a peace formula, should include guarantees of Russia's security. Although it's absolutely clear to everyone that a firm guarantee of Russia's security is the best guarantee of Ukraine's security," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
He said that if Russia sees that Ukrainian territory will not be used as a springboard to threaten Russia's security, then Ukraine's security will be ensured.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.
Analysis
'For Peace in Europe Ukraine Must Become a Demilitarized Zone' – Retired French Colonel
29 January, 16:01 GMT
