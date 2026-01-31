https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/us-senate-passes-spending-bill-to-avoid-government-shutdown-1123556245.html

US Senate Passes Spending Bill to Avoid Government Shutdown

The US Senate has passed a bill on funding the majority of the government; the measure has been sent to the House of Representatives.

The House of Representatives is on break until Monday, so the government will be entering a short partial shutdown for the weekend.The spending package funds key parts of the government through September 30 (the end of the fiscal year), but the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will be funded for only two weeks, until February 13.For the bill’s adoption, 60 votes were needed in the US Senate; 71 senators voted in favor, 29 voted against.

