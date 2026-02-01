https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/europe-trying-to-drive-wedge-between-russia-us---lavrov-1123560623.html
Europe Trying to Drive Wedge Between Russia, US - Lavrov
Europe Trying to Drive Wedge Between Russia, US - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Europe has tried and is still trying to drive a wedge between Russia and the United States, seeing in the policy of US President Donald Trump a certain tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
2026-02-01T12:10+0000
2026-02-01T12:10+0000
2026-02-01T12:10+0000
world
sergey lavrov
russia
european union (eu)
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_0:0:3248:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_b09981d889df002936dabe938d27d92b.jpg
"It's hard to accuse us of driving wedges. It is Europe that has tried and continues to try to drive a wedge between Russia and the US, perceiving the policy of the US under President Trump as having, in their view, a certain tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests," Lavrov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.The reasons for the lack of sanctions from Europe against the United States in response to Washington's claims on Greenland should be sought from Europeans, Lavrov also said.Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the US, stressing the islands' strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/russia-has-not-seen-security-guarantees-agreement-between-us-ukraine---lavrov-1123548644.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1e/1122366123_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cc1f26385a9752a9e3e36bdc59c1e60a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, lavrov, russian foreign minister, us, eu, policy, trump, interests, sanctions, greenland, denmark
russia, lavrov, russian foreign minister, us, eu, policy, trump, interests, sanctions, greenland, denmark
Europe Trying to Drive Wedge Between Russia, US - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe has tried and is still trying to drive a wedge between Russia and the United States, seeing in the policy of US President Donald Trump a certain tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.
"It's hard to accuse us of driving wedges. It is Europe that has tried and continues to try to drive a wedge between Russia and the US, perceiving the policy of the US under President Trump as having, in their view, a certain tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests," Lavrov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.
The reasons for the lack of sanctions from Europe against the United States in response to Washington's claims on Greenland should be sought from Europeans, Lavrov also said.
"Do not ask me about that. Try to arrange a meeting with them, with one of their media outlets. They have a few correspondents here. Quiz them on this topic," Lavrov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin when asked why Europe is preparing for war with Russia amid the conflict over Greenland and is not imposing sanctions against the US.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the US, stressing the islands' strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.