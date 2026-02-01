https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/europe-trying-to-drive-wedge-between-russia-us---lavrov-1123560623.html

Europe Trying to Drive Wedge Between Russia, US - Lavrov

Europe has tried and is still trying to drive a wedge between Russia and the United States, seeing in the policy of US President Donald Trump a certain tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Sunday.

"It's hard to accuse us of driving wedges. It is Europe that has tried and continues to try to drive a wedge between Russia and the US, perceiving the policy of the US under President Trump as having, in their view, a certain tilt in favor of Russia at the expense of Europe's interests," Lavrov told Rossiya 1 journalist Pavel Zarubin.The reasons for the lack of sanctions from Europe against the United States in response to Washington's claims on Greenland should be sought from Europeans, Lavrov also said.Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that it should join the US, stressing the islands' strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

