Fair Nuclear Deal With US Possible in Short Time - Iranian Foreign Minister
Tehran and Washington can seal a fair nuclear deal soon, with the chance to reach such an agreement should not be missed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said
On Saturday, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said that the structural formation for nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington is progressing despite an orchestrated media war. "Let’s not talk about impossible things. And not lose the opportunity to achieve a fair and equitable [nuclear] deal to ensure no nuclear weapons. That as I said, is achievable even in a short period of time," Araghchi told the CNN broadcaster. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
18:34 GMT 01.02.2026
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran and Washington can seal a fair nuclear deal soon, with the chance to reach such an agreement should not be missed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said that the structural formation for nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington is progressing despite an orchestrated media war.
"Let's not talk about impossible things. And not lose the opportunity to achieve a fair and equitable [nuclear] deal to ensure no nuclear weapons. That as I said, is achievable even in a short period of time," Araghchi told the CNN broadcaster.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
