https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/fair-nuclear-deal-with-us-possible-in-short-time---iranian-foreign-minister-1123561912.html

Fair Nuclear Deal With US Possible in Short Time - Iranian Foreign Minister

Fair Nuclear Deal With US Possible in Short Time - Iranian Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Tehran and Washington can seal a fair nuclear deal soon, with the chance to reach such an agreement should not be missed, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said

2026-02-01T18:34+0000

2026-02-01T18:34+0000

2026-02-01T18:34+0000

world

iran

abbas araghchi

donald trump

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/09/1122753162_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_824440fdddcc7b8a88187820caa779ad.jpg

On Saturday, Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani said that the structural formation for nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington is progressing despite an orchestrated media war. "Let’s not talk about impossible things. And not lose the opportunity to achieve a fair and equitable [nuclear] deal to ensure no nuclear weapons. That as I said, is achievable even in a short period of time," Araghchi told the CNN broadcaster. In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/iran-has-sufficient-strength-for-self-defense-ready-for-any-scenario--araghchi-1123557472.html

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

iran, us, trump, araghchi, iran-us row