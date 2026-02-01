https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/germanys-national-debt-hits-record-high-amid-eu-sanctions-against-russia-1123559594.html

Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia

Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia

Sputnik International

Germany's national debt has increased by almost a fifth since the first quarter of 2021. 01.02.2026, Sputnik International

2026-02-01T06:49+0000

2026-02-01T06:49+0000

2026-02-01T06:49+0000

economy

business

europe

germany

russia

ukraine

european union (eu)

german federal statistical office

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg

Germany's national debt hit a record high in the third quarter of 2025, against the background of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data published by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). In the third quarter of 2025, German public debt reached 2.79 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion), as opposed to 2.38 trillion euros in the first quarter of 2021. In other words, the amount of borrowing increased by 17.3% during this period. The German budget includes aid to Ukraine under the EU political framework. The European Union, whose largest donor is Germany, has allocated $95 billion to Kiev during this period, while Germany itself has contributed $1.7 billion, the calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data showed. Also, businessman and founder of the Rusyaev Club business community, Ilya Rusyaev, said that Germany's growing national debt poses a risk to the country because rising interest costs are "eating away" at its fiscal flexibility, leaving Germany with fewer options for investment and social spending without new borrowing.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/germany-eyes-joint-nuclear-deterrence-in-full-blown-militarization-frenzy-1123551709.html

germany

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

business, europe, germany, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), german federal statistical office