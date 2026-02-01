https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/germanys-national-debt-hits-record-high-amid-eu-sanctions-against-russia-1123559594.html
Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia
Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia
Sputnik International
Germany's national debt has increased by almost a fifth since the first quarter of 2021. 01.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-01T06:49+0000
2026-02-01T06:49+0000
2026-02-01T06:49+0000
economy
business
europe
germany
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
german federal statistical office
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg
Germany's national debt hit a record high in the third quarter of 2025, against the background of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data published by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). In the third quarter of 2025, German public debt reached 2.79 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion), as opposed to 2.38 trillion euros in the first quarter of 2021. In other words, the amount of borrowing increased by 17.3% during this period. The German budget includes aid to Ukraine under the EU political framework. The European Union, whose largest donor is Germany, has allocated $95 billion to Kiev during this period, while Germany itself has contributed $1.7 billion, the calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data showed. Also, businessman and founder of the Rusyaev Club business community, Ilya Rusyaev, said that Germany's growing national debt poses a risk to the country because rising interest costs are "eating away" at its fiscal flexibility, leaving Germany with fewer options for investment and social spending without new borrowing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/germany-eyes-joint-nuclear-deterrence-in-full-blown-militarization-frenzy-1123551709.html
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a2d79b2c337818299a915a0b77df30.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
business, europe, germany, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), german federal statistical office
business, europe, germany, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), german federal statistical office
Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia
Germany's national debt has increased by almost a fifth since the first quarter of 2021.
Germany's national debt hit a record high in the third quarter of 2025, against the background of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data published by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
In the third quarter of 2025, German public debt reached 2.79 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion), as opposed to 2.38 trillion euros in the first quarter of 2021. In other words, the amount of borrowing increased by 17.3% during this period.
The German budget includes aid to Ukraine under the EU political framework. The European Union, whose largest donor is Germany, has allocated $95 billion to Kiev during this period, while Germany itself has contributed $1.7 billion, the calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data showed.
"Germany finds itself, as they say, between a rock and a hard place in the case of Ukraine, but funding is minimal and it is unlikely that Germany will completely abandon this expenditure item," financial advisor Alexei Rodin told Sputnik.
Also, businessman and founder of the Rusyaev Club business community, Ilya Rusyaev, said that Germany's growing national debt poses a risk to the country because rising interest costs are "eating away" at its fiscal flexibility, leaving Germany with fewer options for investment and social spending without new borrowing.