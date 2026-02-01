International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/germanys-national-debt-hits-record-high-amid-eu-sanctions-against-russia-1123559594.html
Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia
Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia
Sputnik International
Germany's national debt has increased by almost a fifth since the first quarter of 2021. 01.02.2026, Sputnik International
2026-02-01T06:49+0000
2026-02-01T06:49+0000
economy
business
europe
germany
russia
ukraine
european union (eu)
german federal statistical office
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_0:158:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_db1d15389f43430c1d812feea3357fd8.jpg
Germany's national debt hit a record high in the third quarter of 2025, against the background of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data published by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis). In the third quarter of 2025, German public debt reached 2.79 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion), as opposed to 2.38 trillion euros in the first quarter of 2021. In other words, the amount of borrowing increased by 17.3% during this period. The German budget includes aid to Ukraine under the EU political framework. The European Union, whose largest donor is Germany, has allocated $95 billion to Kiev during this period, while Germany itself has contributed $1.7 billion, the calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data showed. Also, businessman and founder of the Rusyaev Club business community, Ilya Rusyaev, said that Germany's growing national debt poses a risk to the country because rising interest costs are "eating away" at its fiscal flexibility, leaving Germany with fewer options for investment and social spending without new borrowing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/germany-eyes-joint-nuclear-deterrence-in-full-blown-militarization-frenzy-1123551709.html
germany
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/08/1117214013_174:0:2903:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a2d79b2c337818299a915a0b77df30.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, europe, germany, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), german federal statistical office
business, europe, germany, russia, ukraine, european union (eu), german federal statistical office

Germany's National Debt Hits Record High Amid EU Sanctions Against Russia

06:49 GMT 01.02.2026
© AP Photo / MATTHIAS RIETSCHELEuro bank notes lie on a table in counter of a bank in Dresden, Germany, Monday, June 22, 2009
Euro bank notes lie on a table in counter of a bank in Dresden, Germany, Monday, June 22, 2009 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2026
© AP Photo / MATTHIAS RIETSCHEL
Subscribe
Germany's national debt has increased by almost a fifth since the first quarter of 2021.
Germany's national debt hit a record high in the third quarter of 2025, against the background of the European Union's sanctions policy against Russia, according to Sputnik's calculations based on data published by the German Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).
In the third quarter of 2025, German public debt reached 2.79 trillion euros ($3.3 trillion), as opposed to 2.38 trillion euros in the first quarter of 2021. In other words, the amount of borrowing increased by 17.3% during this period.
The German budget includes aid to Ukraine under the EU political framework. The European Union, whose largest donor is Germany, has allocated $95 billion to Kiev during this period, while Germany itself has contributed $1.7 billion, the calculations based on Ukrainian Finance Ministry data showed.
A Pershing II missile is seen on a semi-trailer at the Mutlangen, West Germany, US missile base, as the press was given a chance to inspect the army base May 20, 1987 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.01.2026
Military
Germany Eyes Joint Nuclear Deterrence in Full-Blown Militarization Frenzy
30 January, 06:41 GMT
"Germany finds itself, as they say, between a rock and a hard place in the case of Ukraine, but funding is minimal and it is unlikely that Germany will completely abandon this expenditure item," financial advisor Alexei Rodin told Sputnik.
Also, businessman and founder of the Rusyaev Club business community, Ilya Rusyaev, said that Germany's growing national debt poses a risk to the country because rising interest costs are "eating away" at its fiscal flexibility, leaving Germany with fewer options for investment and social spending without new borrowing.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала