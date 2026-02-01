International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM
Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM
Limiting Ukraine's military potential is especially important given the announced plans for its accelerated admission to the increasingly militarized European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine in 2027. At a press conference in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, he stated that Ukraine would technically be ready to join the EU in the first half of 2026, and would be fully technically ready in 2027. He stated that he wanted "a specific date in the agreement to end the war."
Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM

Limiting Ukraine's military potential is especially important given the announced plans for its accelerated admission to the increasingly militarized European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
"I can say that given all the announced plans for Ukraine's accelerated admission to the rapidly militarizing European Union, limiting Ukraine's military potential is of particular importance," Grushko said.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine in 2027. At a press conference in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, he stated that Ukraine would technically be ready to join the EU in the first half of 2026, and would be fully technically ready in 2027. He stated that he wanted "a specific date in the agreement to end the war."
