Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM
Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM
Limiting Ukraine's military potential is especially important given the announced plans for its accelerated admission to the increasingly militarized European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
2026-02-01T03:38+0000
2026-02-01T03:38+0000
2026-02-01T04:35+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
european union (eu)
sputnik
alexander grushko
russia
eu-accession
russian foreign ministry
volodymyr zelensky
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine in 2027. At a press conference in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, he stated that Ukraine would technically be ready to join the EU in the first half of 2026, and would be fully technically ready in 2027. He stated that he wanted "a specific date in the agreement to end the war."
ukraine
kiev
russia
2026
russian fm statement, zelensky eu hopes, ukraine military limity, ukraine peace process, ukraine army limit
03:38 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 04:35 GMT 01.02.2026)
"I can say that given all the announced plans for Ukraine's accelerated admission to the rapidly militarizing European Union, limiting Ukraine's military potential is of particular importance," Grushko said.
Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine in 2027. At a press conference in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, he stated that Ukraine would technically be ready to join the EU in the first half of 2026, and would be fully technically ready in 2027. He stated that he wanted "a specific date in the agreement to end the war."