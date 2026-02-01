https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/given-zelenskys-eu-hopes-ukraines-military-potential-must-be-curtailed---russian-deputy-fm-1123558860.html

Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM

Given Zelensky's EU hopes, Ukraine's Military Potential Must Be Curtailed - Russian Deputy FM

Limiting Ukraine's military potential is especially important given the announced plans for its accelerated admission to the increasingly militarized European Union, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine in 2027. At a press conference in Vilnius with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda and Polish President Karol Nawrocki, he stated that Ukraine would technically be ready to join the EU in the first half of 2026, and would be fully technically ready in 2027. He stated that he wanted "a specific date in the agreement to end the war."

