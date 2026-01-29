https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/luxembourgs-foreign-minister-urges-zelensky-to-drop-ultimatums-on-eu-membership-1123546033.html

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Urges Zelensky to Drop Ultimatums on EU Membership

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel on Thursday called on Volodymyr Zelensky to stop issuing ultimatums on EU membership, saying it is not in his interest.

"Zelensky said that they have to be members [of the European Union] next year. I am sorry I told him also several times, don't give ultimatums. It's not in your interest. The fact is there are rules – we have criteria and we need to fulfill them. We cannot say that there are criteria for the one and not for the other," Bettel said ahead of an EU foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels. Ukraine would have lost without Europe and the United States, the foreign minister said. Instead of full EU membership, Ukraine could advance within the European Political Community, where it sidesteps needing all 27 EU states' approval and can skip some other criteria, Bettel said. EU entry rules apply equally to all candidates, and they must be respected, he added. On January 25, Zelensky demanded that the EU accept Ukraine into its ranks in 2027. Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would be technically ready to join the bloc in the first half of 2026 regarding the opening of all clusters, and would be fully ready in 2027. He also said that he wants "a specific date in our peace treaty."

